Direct to home: LHC nullifies DTH behest process

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday nullified a behest routine for Direct-to-Home (DTH) licences after distinguished down a manners that barred broadcasters from holding partial in a auction.

The bench, comprising justices Ayesha A Malik, Shahid Karim and Abid Aziz Sheikh, supposed a inherent petition filed by a Independent Newspapers Corporation and certified broadcasters to bid for DTH licences, directing a Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to delineate new regulations accordingly.

In a 35-page judgment, a justice ruled that, “Rules 13(3) and (4) of a Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Rules, 2009 along with regulations 2.11 and 3.23 of a Pemra Eligibility Criteria and Bidding Procedure for Direct-to-Home Distribution Service Licensing Regulations, 2016 have left over a certified charge of territory 23(2) of a Pemra Ordinance and are unsuitable with a vigilant of a ordinance, hence announced to be though official authority, of no authorised outcome and are hereby struck down.”

“Needless to discuss that a manners and DTH regulations shall be done as per a vigilant of a behest and not in dispute with a ordinance,” a justice serve ruled.

The Supreme Court on Nov 23 had conditionally certified Pemra to trigger a behest routine for DTH licences though subjected a awarding of permits to a final preference of a LHC.

Petitioner’s warn Asma Jahangir had argued Pemra’s approach, by prohibiting promote media looseness holders from handling placement use licenses that embody a DTH licences, was unreasonable, discriminatory and over a range of territory 23 of a Pemra Ordinance.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 29th, 2016.

