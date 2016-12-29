LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday nullified a behest routine for Direct-to-Home (DTH) licences after distinguished down a manners that barred broadcasters from holding partial in a auction.
The bench, comprising justices Ayesha A Malik, Shahid Karim and Abid Aziz Sheikh, supposed a inherent petition filed by a Independent Newspapers Corporation and certified broadcasters to bid for DTH licences, directing a Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to delineate new regulations accordingly.
In a 35-page judgment, a justice ruled that, “Rules 13(3) and (4) of a Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Rules, 2009 along with regulations 2.11 and 3.23 of a Pemra Eligibility Criteria and Bidding Procedure for Direct-to-Home Distribution Service Licensing Regulations, 2016 have left over a certified charge of territory 23(2) of a Pemra Ordinance and are unsuitable with a vigilant of a ordinance, hence announced to be though official authority, of no authorised outcome and are hereby struck down.”
“Needless to discuss that a manners and DTH regulations shall be done as per a vigilant of a behest and not in dispute with a ordinance,” a justice serve ruled.
The Supreme Court on Nov 23 had conditionally certified Pemra to trigger a behest routine for DTH licences though subjected a awarding of permits to a final preference of a LHC.
Petitioner’s warn Asma Jahangir had argued Pemra’s approach, by prohibiting promote media looseness holders from handling placement use licenses that embody a DTH licences, was unreasonable, discriminatory and over a range of territory 23 of a Pemra Ordinance.
Direct to home: LHC nullifies DTH behest process
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday nullified a behest routine for Direct-to-Home (DTH) licences after distinguished down a manners that barred broadcasters from holding partial in a auction.
The bench, comprising justices Ayesha A Malik, Shahid Karim and Abid Aziz Sheikh, supposed a inherent petition filed by a Independent Newspapers Corporation and certified broadcasters to bid for DTH licences, directing a Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to delineate new regulations accordingly.
In a 35-page judgment, a justice ruled that, “Rules 13(3) and (4) of a Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Rules, 2009 along with regulations 2.11 and 3.23 of a Pemra Eligibility Criteria and Bidding Procedure for Direct-to-Home Distribution Service Licensing Regulations, 2016 have left over a certified charge of territory 23(2) of a Pemra Ordinance and are unsuitable with a vigilant of a ordinance, hence announced to be though official authority, of no authorised outcome and are hereby struck down.”
“Needless to discuss that a manners and DTH regulations shall be done as per a vigilant of a behest and not in dispute with a ordinance,” a justice serve ruled.
The Supreme Court on Nov 23 had conditionally certified Pemra to trigger a behest routine for DTH licences though subjected a awarding of permits to a final preference of a LHC.
Petitioner’s warn Asma Jahangir had argued Pemra’s approach, by prohibiting promote media looseness holders from handling placement use licenses that embody a DTH licences, was unreasonable, discriminatory and over a range of territory 23 of a Pemra Ordinance.
Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 29th, 2016.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Big Bash League: Lynn shines as Thunder ...
December 28, 2016
US denies Erdogan accusations of ‘supporting IS’
December 28, 2016
Euro forebear Tietmeyer dies aged 85
December 28, 2016
China gives Trump a bird
December 28, 2016