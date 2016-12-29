Cyber crime: Smear debate opposite new CJP, says Nisar orders probe

Thursday , 29 December 2016
ISLAMABAD: Office of a Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) has created a minute to a interior method to take movement opposite people and groups that are creation argumentative remarks on a amicable media opposite a Supreme Court’s incoming arch justice, Mian Saqib Nisar.

The letter, created by AGP’s Secretary Khalid Khan Niazi, says that several images are being circulated on a amicable media and websites by some Pakistani internet users.

One of such picture shows President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and a CJP-designate Mian Saqib Nisar.

“The pronounced picture is also being captioned with incorrect, dubious and damning allegations with honour to a CJP-designate Mian Saqib’s veteran capabilities,” a minute says.

It contends that a pity of a picture underneath improper pretenses constitutes an act of misrepresentation, slander and insult that is punishable by law.

“Sharing of a picture underneath such pretenses also constitutes an conflict on a higher law of Pakistan, that adds to a sobriety of a rapist acts. This trend needs to be checked,” it says.

The central advises that rapist movement be instituted opposite such particular users and organisation accounts on amicable media and opposite a websites, underneath a insulting claims opposite a arch probity of Pakistan.

“Criminal movement might be instituted underneath territory XXI of a Pakistan Penal Code (Act XLV of 1960). The Defamation Ordinance 2002 territory 198 of a Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 and territory 11 of a Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2015,” it says.

Taking notice of a letter, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday destined a FIA to examine into a antagonistic amicable media debate and take movement opposite those responsible.

Earlier, a authorised village also voiced regard over a debate opposite a Supreme Court judges. Lawyers also urged a sovereign supervision to take movement opposite amicable media websites compelling this campaign.

A well-planned debate started to assail a tip justice judges on all forms of media after a final conference of Panamagate box on Dec 9.

Talking to The Express Tribune, a Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Rasheed A Rizvi urged a supervision to take movement opposite those concerned in vilifying a judges with ‘ulterior motives’.

“I see a dangerous trend on amicable media that judges are being defamed. Therefore, lawyers contingency play their purpose for a firmness of judiciary,” he said.

 

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 29th, 2016.

Cyber crime: Smear debate opposite new CJP, says Nisar orders probe
