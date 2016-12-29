Thursday , 29 December 2016
Twitter unveils 360-degree live video

WASHINGTON: Twitter on Wednesday began streaming 360-degree video, permitting users to correlate and get behind a scenes of live broadcasts.

“Starting today, we can check out live, interactive 360 videos from engaging broadcasters and try what’s function with them,” Twitter’s Alessandro Sabatelli pronounced in a blog post.

“You’ll be means to get an inside demeanour with obvious personalities and go behind a scenes during disdainful events.”

Twitter eases 140-character extent for tweets

The initial such video was delivered over Twitter’s live Periscope focus from broadcaster Alex Pettitt, display a Florida sunset, while permitting users to see it from opposite angles by clicking on a stream.

“With 360 video on Periscope, we can knowledge moments with a broadcaster and take a demeanour around  —  it’s one step closer to indeed being there,” a Periscope organisation pronounced in a blog post.

“Starting today, you’ll be means to join live 360 videos on Periscope and Twitter from some implausible broadcasters  —  removing front-row entrance during disdainful events, roving to places opposite a globe, and removing adult tighten with obvious personalities.”

Earlier this year Facebook began streaming 360-degree videos, that need a special set of cameras to constraint surroundings.

Twitter is finally opening adult Moments to everyone

Twitter pronounced it was contrast 360 broadcasts “with a tiny organisation of partners,” and will be rolling out a underline “more broadly during a entrance weeks.”

“Live 360 video isn’t only about holding we to places you’ve never been; it’s about joining we with people and vouchsafing we knowledge something new with them,” a Periscope organisation said.

“With these videos, a broadcaster anchors a knowledge so we can be benefaction with them from whatever sourroundings they’re pity from.”.

