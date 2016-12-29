Thursday , 29 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Have JLo, Drake reliable their romance?

Have JLo, Drake reliable their romance?

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 29, 2016 In Showbiz 0
Have JLo, Drake reliable their romance?
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

PHOTO: ELLEPHOTO: ELLE

PHOTO: ELLE

LOS ANGELES: A new sketch featuring luminary singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and rapper Drake distinguished a cosy poise has been generating most of late. Could this be a confirmation that they are dating any other?

The sketch seemed on both of their Instagram pages on Wednesday morning, reports Dailymail.

Look who rolled adult to my uncover tonight to contend hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE

A print posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 11, 2016 during 2:30am PST

Lopez, 47, was a initial to post a intimate photograph, that sees Drake, 30, jacket both arms affectionately around her neck with one eye staring down a lens of a camera.

Drake wants to marry Rihanna

Lopez, nestled in his grasp, seems some-more calm and is prisoner with her eyes closed.

A print posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 during 11:38pm PST

Rumours of a attribute emerged progressing this month, when Drake attended dual of Lopez’s Las Vegas concerts back-to-back and hosted an disdainful entertainment that she went to.

Rihanna and Drake are finally creation it work, work, work

According to E! News, Rihanna – who happens to be Drake’s ex – recently strike Lopez with a dreaded unfollow on Instagram, causing many to trust a latter went opposite lady formula and romanced her friend’s ex-boyfriend.

Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Bridging appetite deficit: 4th chief energy plant goes online
Trump regrets complications in ‘age of computer’
Have JLo, Drake reliable their romance?
Pakistan-India tensions: Trump urged to rise clearer South Asia policy
India will set dangerous fashion by violating IWT: Chaudhry
US prosecutors ask Alexa: whodunit?
Pakistani multitude sees models as escorts: Iffat Rahim
Moscow meeting: Kabul rejects assent overtures but the input
PPP’s twin surprise! Zardari, Bilawal to run for parliament
Twitter unveils 360-degree live video
Fresh recruitment: Balochistan to offer girl 20,000 jobs in 3 months
Merger with K-P: Govt in a repair as allies replenish antithesis to FATA reforms

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions