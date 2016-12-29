Thursday , 29 December 2016
India will set dangerous fashion by violating IWT: Chaudhry

India will set dangerous fashion by violating IWT: Chaudhry
India, by violating a Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), will set a dangerous fashion for other countries to act a same way, Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry told Russia’s Sputnik news use on Tuesday.

WB’s check in Indus Water Treaty intervention ‘prejudices Pakistan’s rights’

“Contravention of a covenant or a uneven retraction by India will set a fashion providing other countries a probable justification to commence identical actions,” he said, anticipating that Delhi would reside by a obligations underneath IWT.

The treaty, brokered by a World Bank and sealed by Pakistan and India in 1960, outlines a share of H2O from a Indus and a 5 tributaries between a South Asian rivals. Under it, India is allotted a Ravi, Sutlej and Beas rivers while Pakistan can use adult to 80 per cent of H2O from a Indus, Jhelum and Chenab rivers.

Following a new uptick in tensions between Islamabad and Delhi, a Indian supervision in Sep motionless to examination IWT and feat ‘to a maximum’ H2O from a rivers allotted to Pakistan. More recently, reports suggested India is stepping adult efforts to make limit use of H2O from a Indus, Jhelum and Chenab by building vast reservoirs and canals.

The Sputnik news also quoted Chaudhry as advising India that discourse is a best approach to better extremism that is deleterious shared family between a dual countries.

Water wars: Pakistan needs to strengthen authorised position on IWT

“Relations between Pakistan and India have not been really good and a reason is that Pakistan and India are not carrying any dialogue,” he said. “There is also misperception about any other. This is not something that a care wants.”

“We also trust that it is for a dual counties to lay during a list and share any other’s perspectives, no matter how formidable a issues are, including extremism that repairs a shared relations,” Chaudhry added.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 29th, 2016.

