Thursday , 29 December 2016
Car carrying 12 migrants crashes in Serbia, 2 dead

BELGRADE: A automobile packaged with 12 migrants crashed in Serbia on Thursday, murdering dual people and severely injuring 10, including 5 children, military and media said.
The collision occurred around 3:40am (0240 GMT) circuitously a city of Drazevac – some 220 kilometres (137 miles) from Belgrade – on a highway joining Bulgaria and Greece to northern and western Europe.

“Two Afghan nationals were killed and 10 others injured… when their automobile … strike a insurance fence,” military pronounced in a statement.

Authorities pronounced it was misleading who was pushing a vehicle, adding there was an “intensive” hunt underway.

Serbia shuts borders for Pakistani migrants

Serbian inhabitant broadcaster RTS reported that all a injured, including 5 children, were eliminated to a sanatorium in a circuitously city of Nis.

The migrants had “extremely serious conduct and limbs injuries… we are doing all to save their lives,” alloy Miodrag Lazic from a Nis sanatorium told RTS.

The news quoted a migrant as observant he trafficked from Iraq with his family, including dual children, and that a motorist had driven really quick and abandoned their appeals to delayed down.

Adil Gilani sloping to turn attach� to Serbia

Serbia lies on a supposed Balkan track taken by hundreds of thousands of migrants from a Middle East, Asia and Africa given mid-2015 on their approach to western Europe.

The track was effectively close down in March, though migrants have continued to cranky a segment in smaller numbers mostly with a assistance of traffickers.

