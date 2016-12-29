Thursday , 29 December 2016
Is this smartphone a answer to your battery woes?

Is this smartphone a answer to your battery woes?
Many smartphone users onslaught with battery woes irrespective of a handling complement their inclination employ.

Most of us have gifted the frustrating feeling of one’s smartphone failing over an all-important business or slight call. Carrying battery packs is mostly touted as a approach of remedying a problem.

Creating a phone with a bigger battery is another approach of overcoming a challenge. That is exactly what a Chinese smartphone manufacturer has finished with a new oppulance device that packs a large 7,000mAh battery.

PHOTO: GIONEE

The 5.7-inch Gionee M2017 comes in a steel and leather case. The  device has 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, twin back cameras (with 12 and 13-megapixel sensors with 2x visual zoom), an eight-megapixel selfie camera along with a fingerprint scanner.

For some reason, a device is powered by Snapdragon 653 processor. The competence infer to be one of a downsides.

The association claims a phone’s battery will final for scarcely 32 hours of speak time and 26 hours of uninterrupted video, or adequate to get we by a few days of assuage use. Set to launch on Jan 6 in China, a phone is approaching to be labelled during only a small over $1,000.

This essay creatively seemed on Mashable.

