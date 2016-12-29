Thursday , 29 December 2016
Controversial minister Masroor Jhangvi presented ‘peace award’

Controversial minister Masroor Jhangvi presented ‘peace award’
Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yusuf gives divided a 'peace award' to MPA Masroor Nawaz Jhangvi during a rite in Islamabad.

The sovereign supervision has presented a ‘peace award’ to argumentative eremite minister Masroor Nawaz Jhangvi.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yusuf conferred a ‘peace award’ to Jhangvi during a entertainment of a National Peace Council in Islamabad.

The growth comes weeks after Jhangvi became member of a Punjab public after winning a PP-78 Jhang by-election. He degraded his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) opposition claimant Haji Azad Nasir Ansari by a domain of tighten to 13,000 votes.

Masroor Nawaz Jhangvi confesses sectarianism in his past

Jhangvi’s Dec choosing to a provincial public caused a stir in a nation due to fears his domestic climb would boost narrow-minded divides in a dry city of Jhang with a story of assault between Shia and Sunni communities.

During a new talk with Reuters, Jhangvi said he has turn some-more assuage and distanced himself from his prior anti-Shia tongue after winning a chair in provincial assembly. “I cruise everybody to be human, and we wish assent in Jhang and in Punjab,” Jhangvi said, when asked how he felt about Shias.

Jhangvi’s assassinated father, Haq Nawaz Jhangvi, was a extreme anti-Shia minister who founded a feared Sunni narrow-minded group, Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan. He was killed by suspected Shia militants in 1990. The criminialized belligerent organisation Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), that has carried out some of a misfortune narrow-minded attacks in a country’s history, was named after his father. The group’s Urdu-language name means Army of Jhangvi.

