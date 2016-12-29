On her late father and luminary Rajesh Khanna’s 74th birth anniversary, actor-writer Twinkle Khanna penned an romantic tribute, recounting how she is a thoughtfulness of him.
Twinkle posted a black and white picture of herself with her father on Twitter on Thursday. “I see you, in my thoughtfulness off a behind of a radiant spoon, in a gesticulate my sister makes, in a arch of my son’s eyebrows – we still see you,” Twinkle captioned a image.
Rajesh, who died in 2012 due to cancer, was mostly referred to as a “first superstar” of Indian cinema. He starred in 15 uninterrupted solo strike films from 1969 to 1971, pronounced to an consecutive record yet.
He was posthumously awarded India’s third top municipal honour Padma Bhushan in 2013 for his work in a party industry.
Twinkle pens reverence to father Rajesh Khanna on birth anniversary
Film-maker Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted, “Remembering a male who tangible superstardom and one of my favourite actors Rajesh Khanna on his 74th birth anniversary.”
The actor was famous for his work in films like The Train, Kati Patang, Anand, Haathi Mere Saathi, Namak Haraam and Amar Prem.
