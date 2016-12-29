Thursday , 29 December 2016
Twinkle pens reverence to father Rajesh Khanna on birth anniversary

On her late father and luminary Rajesh Khanna’s 74th birth anniversary, actor-writer Twinkle Khanna penned an romantic tribute, recounting how she is a thoughtfulness of him.

Twinkle posted a black and white picture of herself with her father on Twitter on Thursday. “I see you, in my thoughtfulness off a behind of a radiant spoon, in a gesticulate my sister makes, in a arch of my son’s eyebrows – we still see you,” Twinkle captioned a image.

I see you-in my thoughtfulness off a behind of a radiant spoon, in a gesticulate my sister creates , in a arch of my son’s eyebrows- we still see you.. #happybirthdaytous

A print posted by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Dec 28, 2016 during 12:22pm PST

Film-maker Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted, “Remembering a male who tangible superstardom and one of my favourite actors Rajesh Khanna on his 74th birth anniversary.”

Here’s because we should never ever disaster with Twinkle Khanna on Twitter

Rajesh, who died in 2012 due to cancer, was mostly referred to as a “first superstar” of Indian cinema. He starred in 15 uninterrupted solo strike films from 1969 to 1971, pronounced to an consecutive record yet.

He was posthumously awarded India’s third top municipal honour Padma Bhushan in 2013 for his work in a party industry.

Salman Khan fans learn not to disaster with Twinkle Khanna a tough way

The actor was famous for his work in films like The Train, Kati Patang, Anand, Haathi Mere Saathi, Namak Haraam and Amar Prem.

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below.

