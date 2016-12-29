More than a third of Bangladesh’s 160 million people have entrance to internet including millions of underaged teenagers who crop with intelligent phones, laptops and tablets.
Junior telecoms apportion Tarana Halim wrote on her Facebook page that restraint all entrance to porn in Bangladesh would “be a challenge” though combined that any crackdown could usually be of benefit.
Bangladesh blocks 560 porn websites
The anathema on websites is as partial of a vital probity expostulate in a country. PHOTO: AFP
DHAKA: Bangladesh authorities have blocked some-more than 500 racy websites as partial of a vital probity drive, officials pronounced Thursday.
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) pronounced it had systematic internal internet use providers to stop a sites from streaming amid fears over a impact of children.
Porn film plays on Jakarta billboard, military investigate
“We’re restraint a porn sites in a bid to strengthen a children and youths from a damaging impact of pornography,” BTRC orator Sarwar Alam said.
“This is partial of a vital bid to foster a enlightenment and dignified values.
“We’ve set adult a cabinet that has drawn adult a list of 560 (porn) sites. The cabinet has told internal ISPs to retard them,” Alam said, adding a regulator would gradually enlarge a blacklist.
Did CNN unequivocally atmosphere porn on the news channel?
More than a third of Bangladesh’s 160 million people have entrance to internet including millions of underaged teenagers who crop with intelligent phones, laptops and tablets.
Junior telecoms apportion Tarana Halim wrote on her Facebook page that restraint all entrance to porn in Bangladesh would “be a challenge” though combined that any crackdown could usually be of benefit.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Bridging appetite deficit: 4th chief energy plant ...
December 29, 2016
Pakistan-India tensions: Trump urged to rise clearer ...
December 29, 2016
Moscow meeting: Kabul rejects assent overtures but ...
December 29, 2016
Fresh recruitment: Balochistan to offer girl 20,000 ...
December 29, 2016