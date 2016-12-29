Watch as batsman hits last-ball 6 to win a compare in Australia’s Big Bash League

Ashton Agar celebrates with group partner Sam Whitman of a Perth Scorchers after attack a 6 on a final round to win a BBL compare opposite a Melbourne Renegades during Etihad Stadium on Dec 29, 2016 in Melbourne.
PHOTO COURTESY: CRICKET AUSTRALIA
Ashton Agar crushed a 6 off a final round of a compare to secure Perth Scorchers four-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades during a Dockland Stadium in Melbourne on Thursday.
Chasing 152 to win, Scorchers mislaid opener Shaun Marsh off West Indian off-spinner Sunil Narine in a sixth over.
Michael Klinger afterwards set adult dual essential partnerships, initial with Englishmen Ian Bell (22) and afterwards with Mitchell Marsh (34), as Adam Voges’ group looked in finish control of a follow compartment a 18th over.
Klinger done 72 off only 55 balls, that enclosed 6 fours and dual large sixes.
Scorchers indispensable only 9 off a final over, that was bowled by Renegades skipper Aaron Finch, who picked adult a a cherished wicket of all-rounder Marsh on a second round of a over, since hostile captain Voges was discharged on a subsequent round around a shining run out from his counterpart, that left a visitors wanting 7 off a final 3 balls.
Agar, who came to a double after a exclusion of Marsh, struck a integrate of two’s before attack a large 6 over low midwicket on a final round of a compare to sign Scorchers second feat in a tournament.
Earlier, Renegades, who were put in to bat first, scored 148-8 in with contributions from Cameron White (37), Callum Ferguson (28) and Marcus Harris (25).
For Scorchers, off-spinner Ashton Turner and English pacer David Willey picked dual wickets each.
