Pakistan has successfully degraded terrorism, says Gen Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa pronounced Pakistan has successfully degraded terrorism and is now in a converging phase.

Gen Bajwa was visiting a Bahadur Ranges nearby Attock on Thursday wherein he witnessed Pak-Jordan corner practice “Fajr-ul-Sharq 1,” pronounced military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Speaking during a occasion, Gen Bajwa pronounced that a armed army are fully trained and prepared for response to full spectrum hazard adding that a country’s achievements in counter-terrorism operations were being taken as successful box studies.

Army arch confirms genocide sentences for 8 militants, including Sabeen Mahmud’s murderers

Army arch pronounced that such engagements were a source of mutual sharing, training and benefit.

Army arch also congratulated a participants on their successful control of a practice and appreciated high standards of veteran cunning displayed by a troops. He celebrated that control of such corner exercises helps urge veteran imagination in conducting counter-terrorism operations.

Quetta outing : Balochistan’s people have deserted anti-state elements: COAS

Gen Bajwa thanked Jordanian Army and a fortuitous for their appearance in this initial special army partnership and voiced his enterprise to continue this engagement. Later, a army arch also interacted with a participants.

Earlier on attainment during a training facility, a COAS was perceived by Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt, Commander Peshawar Corps and Lt Gen Hidayat ur Rehman, IGTE. GOC Special Services Group was also benefaction on a occasion.

