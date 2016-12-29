Pakistan has successfully degraded terrorism, says Gen Bajwa

Army arch General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets with a participants of Pak-Jordan corner practice Fajr Ul Sharq nearby Attock on Thursday. PHOTO: ISPR
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa pronounced Pakistan has successfully degraded terrorism and is now in a converging phase.
Gen Bajwa was visiting a Bahadur Ranges nearby Attock on Thursday wherein he witnessed Pak-Jordan corner practice “Fajr-ul-Sharq 1,” pronounced military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Speaking during a occasion, Gen Bajwa pronounced that a armed army are fully trained and prepared for response to full spectrum hazard adding that a country’s achievements in counter-terrorism operations were being taken as successful box studies.
Army arch pronounced that such engagements were a source of mutual sharing, training and benefit.
Army arch General Qamar Javed Bajwa with participants of Pak- Jordan corner practice Fajr Ul Sharq during his revisit to Attock on Thursday. PHOTO: ISPR
Army arch also congratulated a participants on their successful control of a practice and appreciated high standards of veteran cunning displayed by a troops. He celebrated that control of such corner exercises helps urge veteran imagination in conducting counter-terrorism operations.
Gen Bajwa thanked Jordanian Army and a fortuitous for their appearance in this initial special army partnership and voiced his enterprise to continue this engagement. Later, a army arch also interacted with a participants.
Earlier on attainment during a training facility, a COAS was perceived by Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt, Commander Peshawar Corps and Lt Gen Hidayat ur Rehman, IGTE. GOC Special Services Group was also benefaction on a occasion.
