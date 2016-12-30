ISLAMABAD: Britain’s High Commissioner Thomas Drew called on former interior apportion and PPP personality Senator Rehman Malik during his chateau in Islamabad. The dual discussed shared family and matters of mutual interest. Senator Malik appreciated a high commissioner’s efforts in strengthening shared family between a dual countries. Malik also extended his best wishes to a envoy, observant that as Drew had already served in Pakistan, he would serve raise family and team-work between a dual countries. The senator pronounced that Pakistan values Britain as many Pakistanis are staid and operative there. The high commissioner thanked a senator for his liberality and comfortable welcome. He extended best wishes to a Senator.
Bilateral relations: UK attach� meets Senator Malik
ISLAMABAD: Britain’s High Commissioner Thomas Drew called on former interior apportion and PPP personality Senator Rehman Malik during his chateau in Islamabad. The dual discussed shared family and matters of mutual interest. Senator Malik appreciated a high commissioner’s efforts in strengthening shared family between a dual countries. Malik also extended his best wishes to a envoy, observant that as Drew had already served in Pakistan, he would serve raise family and team-work between a dual countries. The senator pronounced that Pakistan values Britain as many Pakistanis are staid and operative there. The high commissioner thanked a senator for his liberality and comfortable welcome. He extended best wishes to a Senator.
Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 30th, 2016.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Alliance in a air?
December 29, 2016
Changing trains
December 29, 2016
Tax bonus for all?
December 29, 2016
Is this smartphone a answer to your ...
December 29, 2016