Friday , 30 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Bilateral relations: UK attach� meets Senator Malik

Bilateral relations: UK attach� meets Senator Malik

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 30, 2016 In Showbiz 0
Bilateral relations: UK attach� meets Senator Malik
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD: Britain’s High Commissioner Thomas Drew called on former interior apportion and PPP personality Senator Rehman Malik during his chateau in Islamabad.  The dual discussed shared family and matters of mutual interest. Senator Malik appreciated a high commissioner’s efforts in strengthening shared family between a dual countries. Malik also extended his best wishes to a envoy, observant that as Drew had already served in Pakistan, he would serve raise family and team-work between a dual countries. The senator pronounced that Pakistan values Britain as many Pakistanis are staid and operative there. The high commissioner thanked a senator for his liberality and comfortable welcome. He extended best wishes to a Senator.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 30th, 2016.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Public humiliation: PTI lawmaker thrashed by teenager
In absentia: ATC hands down genocide chastisement to 6 terrorists
Proxy warfare: Russia, Iran ties with Taliban stoke Afghan anxiety
Bilateral relations: UK attach� meets Senator Malik
India celebration picks new arch after Jayalalithaa’s death
Tunisian think in Germany lorry conflict freed
Alliance in a air?
Pakistan has successfully degraded terrorism, says Gen Bajwa
Afghan Taliban upbeat during trilateral talks
Changing trains
Karachi gets the initial high opening cricket academy
Watch as batsman hits last-ball 6 to win a compare in Australia’s Big Bash League

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions