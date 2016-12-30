Friday , 30 December 2016
One-day workshop: Patrons, stakeholders praise efficiency of brawl fortitude councils

One-day workshop: Patrons, stakeholders praise efficiency of brawl fortitude councils

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 30, 2016 In Showbiz 0
One-day workshop: Patrons, stakeholders praise efficiency of brawl fortitude councils
MINGORA: Lawyers, eremite scholars, women and village elders opposite Swat district concurred a efficiency of brawl fortitude councils during a one-day seminar on Thursday.

The seminar was orderly underneath a UNDP’s Strengthening Rule of Law Project (SRLP) in partnership with a Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) and District Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat.

The plan is saved by a European Union.

Tehsil Nazim Ikram Khan and members of brawl fortitude councils also participated in a workshop.

Highlighting a brawl fortitude council’s performance, speakers pronounced that these entities had been combined to overpass a opening between open and law-enforcement agencies, besides shortening a weight on a district legal department.

Iqbal Sarwar, a conduct of a Strengthening Rule of Law Project, said: “This is a corner try to safeguard … a order of law during grass-root level.”

These councils, he said, were effective in collaborating with a military department, agreeable certain formula by solution disputes.

“These councils are active in 10 districts of a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and a law is being enacted to extend a cover of brawl fortitude councils to cover all other districts,” Sarwar said, adding that these councils had so distant staid as many as 1,000 open disputes. “The brawl fortitude councils have successfully staid disputes relating to inheritance, family matters, ensuring women and children’s rights,” Sarwar said.

Shamsher Ali, a former high probity judge, pronounced that a box bucket on district courts was too complicated and people spent a lot of time waiting.

Ali pronounced that judges were incompetent to fast confirm cases. “This is because a gait of probity management is slow,” he said.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 30th, 2016.

