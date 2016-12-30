Friday , 30 December 2016
Annual performance: New apparatus commissioned during HMC

Annual performance: New apparatus commissioned during HMC
PESHAWAR: The Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) of a Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) spent Rs1.26 billion between Jan 1 and Dec 28 this year and as most as half of a volume was spent on procuring new equipment, a news settled on Thursday.

Announcing a report, a HMC’s Medical Director Dr Shahzad Akbar pronounced that a sanatorium had achieved some-more than 90 per cent of a goals, adding that a sanatorium would shortly start charity neonatal complete caring services, deliberate to be a usually state-of-the-art trickery opposite South East Asia.

“I don’t know about such a trickery in a private sector, though we can explain this will be a initial of a kind in open zone hospitals,” Akbar said, adding that a hospital’s administration had spent Rs413 million on infrastructure and Rs213 million on tellurian resources.

Akbar pronounced that a hospital’s government had set adult a fully-equipped collision and puncture dialect in further to substantiating medical and surgical comment units executing one-window operations though causing any nuisance for patients visiting a trickery in puncture situations.

Operation theatres, he said, had also been revamped to commence specialised vitreo-retinal surgeries, laparoscopic procedures, grafting in cosmetic surgery, endoscopic, neurosurgical and ENT procedures, spinal orthopedic procedures and specialized maxillofacial procedures.

“This indication will be replicated in other units of a trickery to offer as a indication health trickery in a province.”

Dr Akbar sensitive media persons that nonetheless a sanatorium was determined in 1996 and notwithstanding being one of a largest health comforts with 1,200 beds, it had been incompetent to hoop a vast series of patients.

The management, he said, designed to not usually hoop a augmenting series of patients, though also yield a latest medical facilities.

The authority of HMC’s house of governors, Dr Sahibzada Saeed, pronounced all of a restoration work could not be finished concurrently since a hospital’s government did not wish to worry patients, adding that a latest MRI appurtenance was being commissioned while a CT scanner would be done organic within a week.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 30th, 2016.

 

 

