KABUL: Allegations over Russia and Iran’s deepening ties with a Taliban have lighted concerns of a renewed ‘Great Game’ of substitute crusade in Afghanistan.
Moscow and Tehran insist their hit with a insurgents is directed during compelling informal security, though internal and US officials have uttered sour scepticism.
“(Russia’s) account goes something like this: that a Taliban are a ones fighting a Islamic State,” tip US commander in Afghanistan John Nicholson pronounced recently. “This open legitimacy that Russia lends to a Taliban is not formed on fact, though it is used as a approach to radically criticise a Afghan supervision and a Nato bid and accelerate a belligerents.”
“Shifting to Iran, we have a identical situation. There have been linkages between a Iranians and a Taliban,” he added.
Russia has strictly supposing troops helicopters for Afghan forces, though executive and mutinous sources explain Moscow has concurrently propped adult a Taliban with arms.
A Taliban commander told AFP a Russian support had helped a insurgents overshoot a northern city of Kunduz in Oct for a second time in a year. Taliban member in new months have also hold several meetings with Russian officials in Tajikistan and Moscow, sources say.
“No nation should be in hold with mortal groups who are a enemies of Afghanistan. This shows disregard towards a victims of war,” interior method orator Sediq Siddiqi told AFP. “We ask Russia and Iran to work with Afghans to better terrorism.”
Western diplomats in Kabul have secretly uttered alarm that Russia is sensitively stuffing a embassy ranks with Soviet epoch ‘old-timers’ good capable in Cold War tactics.
Alexander Mantytskiy, Russia’s envoy to Kabul, insists rendezvous with a insurgents is benign. “We have ties with a Taliban to safeguard a confidence of a domestic offices, consulates and a confidence of executive Asia,” he told reporters this month.
Some observers determine that Russian and Iranian concerns over a IS can't be discharged lightly. “IS might not have a low participation in Afghanistan, though it has grown a form there and a altogether code inspires good fear,” Michael Kugelman, an researcher during a Woodrow Wilson Centre in Washington, told AFP. “We can’t order out a probability that Russia and Iran are perplexing to sidestep opposite a destiny probability of a stronger Islamic State in Afghanistan by expanding their ties to a Taliban.”
Proxy warfare: Russia, Iran ties with Taliban stoke Afghan anxiety
Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 30th, 2016.
