GILGIT: An anti-terrorism justice (ATC) on Thursday awarded genocide chastisement to 6 terrorists whose personality carried out a self-murder blast during a raid in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B)’s Diamer hollow progressing this year, murdering 4 people including dual army soldiers.
The preference was announced by a ATC decider Raja Shehbaz Khan in absentia as a terrorists are still during large. Besides a genocide penalty, justice has also imposed excellent on a culprits.
Acting on an comprehension tipoff, confidence army on Mar 17 laid encircle to a residence of Hazrat Noor – a internal belligerent commander of a outlawed TTP Diamer faction.
During a encounter, a suspected militant blew himself up, murdering dual infantry as good as his mother and a daughter. However, his corroborator had managed to escape.
Noor had allegedly remained concerned in attacks opposite unfamiliar tourists, box investigators and passengers on a Karakoram Highway.
In absentia: ATC hands down genocide chastisement to 6 terrorists
GILGIT: An anti-terrorism justice (ATC) on Thursday awarded genocide chastisement to 6 terrorists whose personality carried out a self-murder blast during a raid in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B)’s Diamer hollow progressing this year, murdering 4 people including dual army soldiers.
The preference was announced by a ATC decider Raja Shehbaz Khan in absentia as a terrorists are still during large. Besides a genocide penalty, justice has also imposed excellent on a culprits.
Acting on an comprehension tipoff, confidence army on Mar 17 laid encircle to a residence of Hazrat Noor – a internal belligerent commander of a outlawed TTP Diamer faction.
During a encounter, a suspected militant blew himself up, murdering dual infantry as good as his mother and a daughter. However, his corroborator had managed to escape.
Noor had allegedly remained concerned in attacks opposite unfamiliar tourists, box investigators and passengers on a Karakoram Highway.
Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 30th, 2016.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
India celebration picks new arch after Jayalalithaa’s ...
December 29, 2016
Pakistan has successfully degraded terrorism, says Gen ...
December 29, 2016
Watch as batsman hits last-ball 6 to ...
December 29, 2016
Ten years given Iraq’s Saddam executed
December 29, 2016