Public humiliation: PTI lawmaker thrashed by teenager

Public humiliation: PTI lawmaker thrashed by teenager

Public humiliation: PTI lawmaker thrashed by teenager
ABBOTTABAD: A PTI MNA, Dr Azhar Jadoon, was publicly thrashed by a teen here on Thursday during a function, eyewitnesses and military said.

The rite was orderly during a Jalal Baba Auditorium in a city for rising a provincial government-sponsored plan called ‘Sehat ka Insaf’ for Hazara division.

He was accompanied by provincial health apportion Shahram Khan Tarakai, advisers to a CM Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Zar Gul Khan and apportion Qalandar Khan Lodhi.

Other participants enclosed Chairman DDAC Abbottabad Sardar Muhammad Idrees, internal supervision member and officials of a health department.

According to watcher reports, a teenager, identified as Zainul Islam, briskly approached a theatre as if he wanted to plead something critical with one of a guest on a stage.

“As shortly as a child reached a stage, he regularly slapped and punched a PTI lawmaker,” pronounced one of a guests. The child also used violent denunciation opposite a MNA.

Interestingly, military fast discovered a assailant and stable him from a murderous lawmaker and other guests.

Policemen fast dragged a child out and gathering him to a Cantonment Police Station. Before a teen was hauled off to a military station, he told media persons that he had ‘avenged’ a insult that a MNA and his supporters heaped on Lt-Gen (retd) Ayaz Salim Rana during a wake in Nawanshehr 3 days ago.

The assailant indicted a MNA of inciting one of his supporters to slap a ‘Gen Sahib’.

The rite resumed after a few minutes, though a series of participants had left after a incident.

Dr Azhar Jadoon after cursed a occurrence and termed it an conflict on electorate of NA-17 Abbottabad.

Accusing different opponents of promulgation hired people to conflict him, Jadoon pronounced that he approaching a authorities endangered to take unrelenting movement opposite his assailant and his ‘handlers’.

Meanwhile, Lt-Gen (retd) Ayaz Salim Rana, who is a tighten relations of a MNA, denied meaningful Dr Azhar’s attacker.

Rana, who is also a member of Dispute Resolution Council of District Abbottabad, dispelled a sense that he was ever slapped by possibly Dr Azhar or any of his supporters.

According to a SHO of a Cantonment military station, a rapist box had been purebred opposite Zainul Islam.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 30th, 2016.

