Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s representative suggested that he deserted a pierce to China final summer.
PHOTO: REUTERS
MADRID: Real Madrid star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has incited down a possibility to leave Real Madrid for an unnamed Chinese bar for a send price of €300 million, his representative suggested on Thursday.
Speaking to Sky Italia during a Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, Jorge Mendes pronounced a understanding would have been value €100 million a year for a Portugal striker.
“From China, they’ve offering €300 million to Real Madrid and some-more than €100 million per year to a player,” Mendes was quoted as saying. “But income is not everything, and Real Madrid is his life. Cristiano is happy during Real Madrid and it is unfit to go to China.
“The Chinese marketplace is a new market. They can buy a lot of players though afterwards again it is unfit to go for Ronaldo.”
News of a offer done to European champions Real came on a same day Argentine striker Carlos Tevez assimilated a Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua from Boca Juniors.
Ronaldo rejects €300 million pierce to China: agent
Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s representative suggested that he deserted a pierce to China final summer.
PHOTO: REUTERS
MADRID: Real Madrid star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has incited down a possibility to leave Real Madrid for an unnamed Chinese bar for a send price of €300 million, his representative suggested on Thursday.
Speaking to Sky Italia during a Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, Jorge Mendes pronounced a understanding would have been value €100 million a year for a Portugal striker.
Another fame for Cristiano Ronaldo
“From China, they’ve offering €300 million to Real Madrid and some-more than €100 million per year to a player,” Mendes was quoted as saying. “But income is not everything, and Real Madrid is his life. Cristiano is happy during Real Madrid and it is unfit to go to China.
“The Chinese marketplace is a new market. They can buy a lot of players though afterwards again it is unfit to go for Ronaldo.”
News of a offer done to European champions Real came on a same day Argentine striker Carlos Tevez assimilated a Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua from Boca Juniors.
Ronaldo wins fourth Ballon d’Or crown
No financial sum were disclosed though media reports pronounced Shenhua had paid €84 million for former Manchester City and Manchester United brazen Tevez.
Last week Brazil midfielder Oscar assimilated internal rivals Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea for a price that media reports put during €60 million.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Serena Williams gets intent to Reddit co-founder ...
December 30, 2016
Strikes strike nearby Iraq hospital, probable municipal ...
December 30, 2016
Annual performance: New apparatus commissioned during HMC
December 30, 2016
One-day workshop: Patrons, stakeholders praise efficiency of ...
December 30, 2016