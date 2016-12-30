Friday , 30 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Ronaldo rejects €300 million pierce to China: agent

Ronaldo rejects €300 million pierce to China: agent

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 30, 2016 In Showbiz 0
Ronaldo rejects €300 million pierce to China: agent
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo's representative suggested that he deserted a pierce to China final summer.PHOTO: REUTERSReal Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo's representative suggested that he deserted a pierce to China final summer.PHOTO: REUTERS

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s representative suggested that he deserted a pierce to China final summer.
PHOTO: REUTERS

MADRID: Real Madrid star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has incited down a possibility to leave Real Madrid for an unnamed Chinese bar for a send price of €300 million, his representative suggested on Thursday.

Speaking to Sky Italia during a Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, Jorge Mendes pronounced a understanding would have been value €100 million a year for a Portugal striker.

Another fame for Cristiano Ronaldo

“From China, they’ve offering €300 million to Real Madrid and some-more than €100 million per year to a player,” Mendes was quoted as saying. “But income is not everything, and Real Madrid is his life. Cristiano is happy during Real Madrid and it is unfit to go to China.

“The Chinese marketplace is a new market. They can buy a lot of players though afterwards again it is unfit to go for Ronaldo.”

News of a offer done to European champions Real came on a same day Argentine striker Carlos Tevez assimilated a Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua from Boca Juniors.

Ronaldo wins fourth Ballon d’Or crown

No financial sum were disclosed though media reports pronounced Shenhua had paid €84 million for former Manchester City and Manchester United brazen Tevez.

Last week Brazil midfielder Oscar assimilated internal rivals Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea for a price that media reports put during €60 million.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Are films like Sultan, Dangal reinforcing a same stereotypes they are perplexing to break?
Deepening row: Obama expels 35 Russian diplomats
Ronaldo rejects €300 million pierce to China: agent
Can Britain’s kingdom tarry but a queen?
From DNA to laws to data, 5 pivotal collection to fight trafficking in 2017
New York to concede eremite military to wear beards and turbans
Serena Williams gets intent to Reddit co-founder Ohanian
Indian rupee window closes as Modi eyes pivotal poll
Country successfully degraded terrorism, says Gen Qamar
Morocco arrests 5 for ‘celebrating’ Russia attach� death
Situation during vital dams: Water levels dump to lowest in a decade: PMD
Strikes strike nearby Iraq hospital, probable municipal casualties

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions