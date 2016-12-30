Situation during vital dams: Water levels dump to lowest in a decade: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Water levels in a country’s dual vital dams – Mangla Dam and Tarbela Dam – have strike their lowest symbol in a decade, a conduct of a Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director General Dr Ghulam Rasul pronounced on Thursday.
According to information accessible on a Pakistan Meteorological Department’s website, a H2O turn in Tarbela Dam during this time in 2008 was available during 40-feet though it has now reached 38-feet.
“The stream H2O turn in both a dams has damaged a record of a final 10 years,” pronounced Dr Ghulam Rasul told The Express Tribune.
He pronounced a PMD had carried out a comparison of a final decade that showed that a benefaction H2O levels are alarmingly low.
“This is shocking due to a ongoing drought like conditions in a country. It seems a H2O turn will dump serve in both a dams in entrance days,” he added. Rasul underscored a need for using an assertive national debate for H2O conservation.
Claim disputed
Contrary to a PMD’s prophecy about H2O shortage, a Indus River System Authority (IRSA) orator Rana Khalid claimed that a stream H2O turn in both a dams was normal.
Talking to The Express Tribune, Khalid said: “It is wrong to contend that a H2O turn has reached a passed turn and a conditions is alarming.”
Water wars: Pakistan needs to strengthen authorised position on IWT
“As for today, a H2O turn in Mangla Dam is 1,103 feet while the passed turn is 1,040 feet and in Tarbela Dam H2O turn is 1,418 feet while the passed turn is 1,380 feet,” he said.
Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 30th, 2016.
