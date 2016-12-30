Friday , 30 December 2016
Country successfully degraded terrorism, says Gen Qamar

Country successfully degraded terrorism, says Gen Qamar
Army arch General Qamar Bajwa with a participants of Pak-Jordan corner practice nearby Attock. PHOTO: APP

RAWALPINDI: Army arch General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday pronounced Pakistan has successfully degraded terrorism and is now in a converging phase.

He done a criticism while visiting a Bahadur Ranges nearby Attock to declare a ‘Fajrul Sharq 1’ corner practice between special army infantry from Pakistan and Jordan, a Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Army arch confirms genocide sentences for 8 militants, including Sabeen Mahmud’s murderers

Speaking on a occasion, Gen Qamar pronounced a armed army of Pakistan are entirely lerned and prepared for response to a full spectrum threat. He combined that a country’s achievements in counter-terrorism operations were being noticed as successful box studies.

“Pakistan has successfully degraded terrorism and is now in converging phase,” a army arch said. Gen Qamar also congratulated a participants on their successful control during a practice and appreciated high standards of veteran cunning displayed by a troops. He celebrated that conducting such corner exercises helps urge veteran imagination in conducting counter-terrorism operations. “Such engagements were a source of mutual sharing, training and benefit.”

The army arch thanked a Jordanian Army and a fortuitous for their appearance in this initial special army partnership and voiced his enterprise to continue this engagement. Later, a army arch also interacted with a participants.

Pakistan has successfully degraded terrorism, says Gen Bajwa

Earlier on attainment during a training facility, Gen Qamar was perceived by Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt, Commander Peshawar Corps and Lt Gen Hidayatur Rehman, IGTE. GOC Special Services Group was also benefaction on a occasion.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 30th, 2016.

