China to account 4,000MW energy delivery line in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: State Grid of China will assistance build a 4,000 MW energy delivery line in Pakistan in a plan valued during $1.5 billion, a matter released by a PM House pronounced on Friday, a latest in a array of Chinese investments in a country.

The high-capacity delivery line will be a initial of a kind in Pakistan and will couple Matiari town, nearby a new energy station, to Lahore city, a pivotal couple in delivery infrastructure.

An agreement on a plan was sealed on Thursday in Beijing between Mohammad Younus Dagha, secretary of H2O and power, and Shu Yinbiao, authority of State Grid Corporation of China, a matter added.

Addressing electricity crisis: 436 energy projects value Rs372m instituted in DG Khan

Construction will start in January, and should take about 20 months, pronounced a orator for a primary minister’s office.

The plan is a latest in a array of large Chinese investments, many of that tumble underneath a designed $55 billion value of projects for a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The mezzanine is a multiple of energy and infrastructure projects that couple western China to Pakistan’s Gwadar.

Chinese consortium wins bid for 40% interest in Pakistan Stock Exchange

Other Chinese investment in Pakistan has enclosed a merger of a infancy interest by Shanghai Electric of a K-Electric energy prolongation and placement association for $1.8 billion.

Last week, a Chinese-led consortium bought a 40 percent interest of a Pakistan Stock Exchange for an estimated $85 million.

