Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan addressing media in Islamabad on Friday, Dec 30, 2016. SCREENGRABFederal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan addressing media in Islamabad on Friday, Dec 30, 2016. SCREENGRAB

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar on Friday disclosed he will shortly consecrate a second charge cabinet to examine a “fake diploma mill” liaison regarding to program organisation Axact.

“As we already know that a comparison officer who was heading a charge of a box progressing has been bum given final 3 months therefore we will consecrate another cabinet for prosecution,” Nisar told media group in Islamabad on Friday.

Taking a potential taunt during Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s leadership, a country’s confidence potentate pronounced law would take the due march opposite crime even if he was subjected to personal attacks or a “hue and cry” was raised.

