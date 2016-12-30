Friday , 30 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » You can now lick people but being physically present

You can now lick people but being physically present

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 30, 2016 In Commerce 0
You can now lick people but being physically present
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Kissenger replicates your lick to a interconnected device that will lick a target for you. PHOTO: KISSENGERKissenger replicates your lick to a interconnected device that will lick a target for you. PHOTO: KISSENGER

Kissenger replicates your lick to a interconnected device that will lick a target for you. PHOTO: KISSENGER

Every now and afterwards there comes a device that baffles a mind and we are forced to think: “why would they emanate this?”

Kissenger is also one such invention that intrigues a mind. The tool that is termed a “kiss messenger” is grown by a researchers during a Imagineering Lab during City University London. According to developers, Kissenger replicates your lick to a interconnected device that will lick a target for you.

“Kissing is a many approach and effective approach to demonstrate your feelings and love. With Kissenger, we can lick your desired ones even when we are physically apart,” pronounced Mixed Reality lab on a website.

How it works

The phone wharf looking tool has a silicon pad in front of it. When a user can lick a pad, high pointing force sensors embedded underneath a silicon mouth magnitude a energetic army during opposite tools of user’s lips during a kiss. The device afterwards sends this information to your phone, that transmits it to your partner over a internet in genuine time.

Miniature linear actuators in a interconnected device imitate these army on your partner’s lips, formulating a picturesque kissing sensation, a developers claimed. User can also feel their partner’s lick on their lips when they lick them back.

Internet meltdown as Tinder crashes

However, we are still misleading how picturesque a lick will be. Currently, a device is in a antecedent phase. For now, it seems a Kissenger app is accessible on iOS only.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

You can now lick people but being physically present
Singapore teen blogger seeks US asylum
Nisar to delineate charge cabinet to examine Axact scandal
Militants regulating Balochistan to harm CPEC: consider tank
UN attach� sees “historic opportunity” for Cyprus reunification in 2017
China to account 4,000MW energy delivery line in Pakistan
Saudi invites opposition Iran for talks on hajj return
Pictures of a day: Dec 30, 2016
Regional song is a newness Pakistan offers to a world: Irfan Ali Taj
Death fee from Pakistan poisonous wine occurrence rises to 39
Are films like Sultan, Dangal reinforcing a same stereotypes they are perplexing to break?
Deepening row: Obama expels 35 Russian diplomats

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions