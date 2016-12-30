Friday , 30 December 2016
Nato Scientific Achievement Award

It is a unapproachable impulse for Pakistan to learn that a Nato Scientific Achievement Award 2016 has been awarded to a Pakistani-American doctor, Dr Rashid A Chotani. The endowment is given by a Nato Science and Technology Organisation, that is a largest organization focusing on counterclaim scholarship and technology. Dr Chotani’s work centres on medical countermeasures opposite biological agents, that is utterly a prohibited subject when it comes to counterclaim record in a past decade and a half. Of course, Dr Chotani has been no foreigner to Pakistan, nonetheless he is Pakistani-American. His efforts and contributions to Pakistan are also lauded, such as his work with a National Institute of Health. It is also prestigious to have him offer as confidant to Pakistan’s Ministry of Health. This is one certain plume in a top for Pakistan as we leave 2016 behind with all of a negativity.

One competence consternation about a destiny implications Dr Chotani’s find will have, not usually in terms of who uses his technological find opposite whom, though a domestic implications as well. The existence of fight is all too picturesque and it has been for a past 15 years. We are good wakeful of a chemical crusade being waged by factions in Syria. That a alloy with Pakistani start was postulated an endowment from a high-level organization is meritorious overdue to a inventive believe and ability it contingency have required, though a unhappy law is that counterclaim record is no longer singular to a fanciful field; it has immeasurable applications in today’s war-ridden world. Nonetheless, like Dr Chotani, Pakistan contingency continue fostering forward minds and explain sound systematic training to a students. We are famous for churning out talent from time to time in several fields, be it scholarship or novel though we contingency continue harbouring a forms of environments in that intellectually prone students and adults can thrive. When we do so, we will be means to shorten a mind empty from a nation and capacitate adults to minister definitely to the possess departments and industries, most like Dr Chotani has. 

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 31st, 2016.

