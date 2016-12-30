Friday , 30 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Patari secures $200,000 in seed funding

Patari secures $200,000 in seed funding

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 30, 2016 In Sports 0
Patari secures $200,000 in seed funding
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

The partnership with Sarmaycar will concede Patari to scale adult and truly unleash a large intensity fundamental in Pakistani music. PHOTO: PATARI TWITTERThe partnership with Sarmaycar will concede Patari to scale adult and truly unleash a large intensity fundamental in Pakistani music. PHOTO: PATARI TWITTER

The partnership with Sarmaycar will concede Patari to scale adult and truly unleash a large intensity fundamental in Pakistani music. PHOTO: PATARI TWITTER

A Plan9/X alumni and one of a country’s many distinguished startup, Patari, announced on Friday that it cumulative $200,000 of seed theatre appropriation from Sarmayacar, an financier syndicate.

The proclamation was done by Khalid Bajwa, Patari’s CEO, during a signing eventuality in Lahore.

“The partnership with Sarmaycar will concede Patari to scale adult and truly unleash a large intensity fundamental in a Pakistani music,” Bajwa said.

The signing eventuality was attended by a Patari’s team, Chairman PITB Dr Umar Saif, owner of Sarmayacar Rabeel Warraich and many others.

Dr Saif extended his best wishes to a startup and appreciated a faith that investors put in a immature entrepreneurs who are perplexing their best to make a symbol in a world.

These 3 startups delight Fintech Disrupt Challenge 2016

Patari launched a beta use in Apr 2015 around a riotous selling debate that fast went viral. In Sep final year, a height went live, rolling out mobile apps for iOS and Android in further to a website.

Speaking during a ceremony, Saramayacar owner pronounced that he chose Patari since it is driven by a energetic group that will assistance revitalize a demanded song attention of Pakistan.

Director of Content during Patari Ahmer Naqvi went on to contend that Patari “is a story of success not only for a song industry, though also an instance of how Pakistanis are formulating world-class tech products”.

Earlier this year, Patari had also turn a initial digital partners from Pakistan in tech hulk Facebook’s F8 programme, permitting larger harmony for a service’s products within a Facebook platform.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Guardiola, Klopp to array wits during Anfield
Friday to forget: More wretchedness for Pakistan cricket team
Patari secures $200,000 in seed funding
Nato Scientific Achievement Award
You can now lick people but being physically present
Singapore teen blogger seeks US asylum
Nisar to delineate charge cabinet to examine Axact scandal
Militants regulating Balochistan to harm CPEC: consider tank
UN attach� sees “historic opportunity” for Cyprus reunification in 2017
China to account 4,000MW energy delivery line in Pakistan
Saudi invites opposition Iran for talks on hajj return
Pictures of a day: Dec 30, 2016

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions