Patari launched a beta use in Apr 2015 around a riotous selling debate that fast went viral. In Sep final year, a height went live, rolling out mobile apps for iOS and Android in further to a website.
Speaking during a ceremony, Saramayacar owner pronounced that he chose Patari since it is driven by a energetic group that will assistance revitalize a demanded song attention of Pakistan.
Director of Content during Patari Ahmer Naqvi went on to contend that Patari “is a story of success not only for a song industry, though also an instance of how Pakistanis are formulating world-class tech products”.
Earlier this year, Patari had also turn a initial digital partners from Pakistan in tech hulk Facebook’s F8 programme, permitting larger harmony for a service’s products within a Facebook platform.
Patari secures $200,000 in seed funding
The partnership with Sarmaycar will concede Patari to scale adult and truly unleash a large intensity fundamental in Pakistani music. PHOTO: PATARI TWITTER
A Plan9/X alumni and one of a country’s many distinguished startup, Patari, announced on Friday that it cumulative $200,000 of seed theatre appropriation from Sarmayacar, an financier syndicate.
The proclamation was done by Khalid Bajwa, Patari’s CEO, during a signing eventuality in Lahore.
“The partnership with Sarmaycar will concede Patari to scale adult and truly unleash a large intensity fundamental in a Pakistani music,” Bajwa said.
The signing eventuality was attended by a Patari’s team, Chairman PITB Dr Umar Saif, owner of Sarmayacar Rabeel Warraich and many others.
Dr Saif extended his best wishes to a startup and appreciated a faith that investors put in a immature entrepreneurs who are perplexing their best to make a symbol in a world.
These 3 startups delight Fintech Disrupt Challenge 2016
Patari launched a beta use in Apr 2015 around a riotous selling debate that fast went viral. In Sep final year, a height went live, rolling out mobile apps for iOS and Android in further to a website.
Speaking during a ceremony, Saramayacar owner pronounced that he chose Patari since it is driven by a energetic group that will assistance revitalize a demanded song attention of Pakistan.
Director of Content during Patari Ahmer Naqvi went on to contend that Patari “is a story of success not only for a song industry, though also an instance of how Pakistanis are formulating world-class tech products”.
Earlier this year, Patari had also turn a initial digital partners from Pakistan in tech hulk Facebook’s F8 programme, permitting larger harmony for a service’s products within a Facebook platform.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Singapore teen blogger seeks US asylum
December 30, 2016
UN attach� sees “historic opportunity” for Cyprus ...
December 30, 2016
Regional song is a newness Pakistan offers ...
December 30, 2016
Deepening row: Obama expels 35 Russian diplomats
December 30, 2016