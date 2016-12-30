Du Plessis assured South Africa can perform even better

Simple as we like: South African bowler Kyle Abbott celebrates a exclusion of Sri Lanka batsman and captain Angelo Mathews (L) during a fifth day of a initial Test. The hosts took only 13.3 overs to run by Sri Lanka’s remaining 5 wickets. Photo: AFP
South African captain Faf du Plessis pronounced there is still room for alleviation after his group finished a gentle 206-run win in a initial Test opposite Sri Lanka during St George’s Park on Friday.
It took only 70 mins and 13.3 overs for South Africa to explain a remaining 5 Sri Lankan wickets on a final morning and take a 1-0 lead in a three-match series.
“We’re personification some unequivocally good cricket,” pronounced Du Plessis. “But it’s about being consistent. As a group we’re drifting during about 80%, so we still have another 20% in a tank. The bowlers are doing a unequivocally good pursuit though we can do improved as a batting unit.”
Du Plessis pronounced that nonetheless South Africa had to work tough in a second innings they had played good adequate to keep Sri Lanka underneath pressure.
An opening mount of 104 between male of a compare Stephen Cook and Dean Elgar had fit his preference to bat initial on a immature pitch. “We were unhappy since we could have got fifty some-more in a initial innings. But we came out and bowled brilliantly to get an 80-run lead on a small-ish total,” he said.
After a teams had been bowled out for 286 and 205 in a initial innings, a representation altered impression and South Africa done 406-6 (dec) in a second innings.
“Yesterday was a prosaic day,” pronounced Du Plessis. “The wicket was good, a round was soothing and a bowlers worked unequivocally hard. Today we got a benefits.”
Sri Lankan captain Mathews pronounced his group had contributed to their possess downfall. “The bowlers did flattering good to shorten them to 286 though it was tough work for a batters on a initial dual days. After that it got improved though we played some terrible shots. We have to bat improved from a commencement so that we don’t have to quarrel behind all a time.”
Mathews pronounced it would be formidable for a tourists to spin their fortunes around in a dual days before a second Test starts in Cape Town on Monday though combined that his players indispensable to be mentally strong.
“A two-day mangle is only a mindset. We’ve had 14 or 15 days of good training. It’s not a skill, it’s a mindset. We’ve got to be tough out there.”
Batting good would be a pivotal if Sri Lanka were to play their approach behind into a series. “We’ve got to put some decent runs on a house for a bowlers to play at,” pronounced Mathews.
Cook was named male of a compare for his innings of 59 and 117. “You know as a cricketer you’re going to go by some tough times though when times are good you’ve got to make it count,” he said. AFP
