KARACHI: Pakistan cricket group were dealt a second blow on Friday when they were fined 20% of their compare price for bowling during a delayed over-rate in a Boxing Day Test opposite Australia during a Melbourne Cricket.
The chastisement capped a miserable day for a Men in Green, whose batting choice collapsed dramatically to humour an annoying innings and 18-run loss.
The visitors were still beating their wounds when Ranjan Madugalle of a Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, as if to massage salt, served captain Misbahul Haq with a notice that his group came adult dual overs brief of a aim they were ostensible to play during a time they were out in a field.
The chastisement goes double for skipper Misbah, whose compensate parcel for a compare will be 40% lighter after he pleaded guilty to a charges leveled during his group by a umpiring party of Ian Gould, Sundaram Ravi, Richard Illingworth and Sam Nogajski.
As per a ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel’s Article 2.5.1, teams with delayed over rates are fined 10% of their compare fees for each over rate they tumble brief by. The excellent is doubled for captains.
Friday to forget: More wretchedness for Pakistan cricket team
Misbah hints during Test retirement after MCG debacle
Of Starc and Misbah, Australia and Pakistan
