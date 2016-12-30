World’s top overpass opens in China

This design taken on Dec 28, 2016 shows a Beipanjiang Bridge, nearby Bijie in southwest China’s Guizhou province. The world’s top overpass has non-stop to trade in China, joining dual southwestern provinces and shortening ride time by 3 quarters, internal authorities pronounced on Dec 30. PHOTO: AFP
BEIJING: The world’s top overpass has non-stop to trade in China, joining dual provinces in a alpine southwest and shortening ride times by as most as three-quarters, internal authorities pronounced Friday.
The Beipanjiang Bridge soars 565 metres (1,854 feet) above a stream and connects a dual alpine provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou, a Guizhou provincial ride dialect pronounced in a matter on a central website.
The overpass cut ride times between Xuanwei in Yunnan to Shuicheng in Guizhou from some-more than 4 hours to around one, a lorry motorist surnamed Duan was quoted by a central news group Xinhua as observant after a overpass non-stop Thursday.
It overtook a Si Du River Bridge in a central range of Hubei to turn a world’s top bridge, a apart matter by a provincial ride dialect pronounced earlier.
Several of a world’s top bridges are in China, nonetheless a world’s tallest overpass – totalled in terms of a tallness of a possess structure, rather than a stretch to a belligerent – stays France’s Millau viaduct during 343 metres.
It was “very available for people who wish to ride between these dual places”, he added.
The 1,341-metre camber cost over 1 billion yuan ($144 million) to build, according to internal journal Guizhou Daily.
