Saturday , 31 December 2016
Regularisation: CDA to lift FAR charges to 50%

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) residence has motionless to raise building area ratio (FAR) charges from 10 per cent to 50 per cent for blurb and residential buildings. The pierce appears to be an bid to regularise bootleg additions to authorized blueprint plans. The residence members met during CDA domicile on Friday. In Jan 2012, a CDA residence also floated a preference per a encouragement of FAR charges to Rs956 per block feet for marketplace areas and Rs361 per block feet for Industry and Trade Centres with ground-plus-one building plans. Board members also motionless to distribute a 6 kanal tract behind a National Library to a bureau of a Attorney General of Pakistan, and to raise stipends for under-training postgraduate residents and residence officers, effective from Jan 1, 2017.  

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 31st, 2016.

