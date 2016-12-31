Saturday , 31 December 2016
Social Progress: Freedom of thought, choice demanded

Social Progress: Freedom of thought, choice demanded
ISLAMABAD: Social swell hinges on leisure of expression, suspicion and choice. This was settled by speakers during a second Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) general discussion on amicable sciences called Research in Post-modern Times. The two-day indecisive resolved on Friday with a set of recommendations from Pakistani and unfamiliar scholars job for governmental reforms by practical research. According to statement, a discussion saw deliberations on mixed socio-economic problems faced by a country. Speakers during a indecisive underlined a need for qualitative investigate in growth of amicable sciences. They pronounced that amicable growth was a many critical area for altogether swell of a society. AIOU Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Siddiqui announced that a discussion would be an annual feature, bringing together scientists from home and abroad to examination growth in a margin of amicable sciences that meets a direct of a complicated times.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 31st, 2016.

