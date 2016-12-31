Regulatory quagmire: IHC seeks respond from government

Saturday , 31 December 2016
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Friday released notices to a profession ubiquitous for Pakistan and other respondents over a government’s preference to place 5 pivotal public-oriented regulatory authorities underneath ministries.

The notice was released after a petition in a IHC had challenged a sovereign government’s decision.

Justice Athar Minallah released notices while conference a petition filed by a workman of a Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party (PJDP), Muhammad Nawaz.

The petitioner, by his warn Sheikh Ahsanuddin – who is also a focal management for a PJDP, had approached a IHC opposite a government’s preference requesting a justice to announce it “unlawful”.

He done a principal secretary to a Prime Minister, sovereign supervision by secretary Cabinet Division, secretaries method of petroleum and healthy resources, method of H2O and energy division, method of information technology, financial division, oil gas regulatory management (OGRA), inhabitant electric energy regulatory management (NEPRA) by a chairman, Pakistan telecommunication management (PTA) by a chairman, Chairman magnitude allocation board, open buying regulatory management (PPRA) and all Pakistan CNG organisation respondents.

The PJDP officials had assailed a Cabinet Division’s Dec 19 presentation that placed a executive control of a 5 regulatory bodies underneath a ministries whose activities and functions they were ostensible to watch, guard and regulate.

The regulatory bodies embody NEPRA, OGRA, PTA, Frequency Allocation Board and PPRA.

In a petition, Ahsanuddin argued that a sovereign government’s movement violates articles 153 and 154 of a Constitution underneath that legislature of common interests (CCI) manipulate a matters associated to gas, electricity and petroleum.

Under a articles, a warn stated, a legislature of common seductiveness (CCI) was determined and underneath Part II of a sovereign legislative list it is clearly mentioned that matters associated to gas, petroleum and electricity have to be regulated with a CCI personification a supervisory purpose over a regulatory bodies.

With a presentation and changeable approach control of OGRA, he said, a supervision had authorised CNG retailers to repair their possess prices.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 31st, 2016.

