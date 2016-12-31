ABBOTTABAD: The teen who allegedly assaulted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA from Abbottabad Dr Azhar Khan Jadoon has been sent to Mansehra District Jail on legal remand, a internal military pronounced on Friday.
Zainul Islam Tanoli, a local of Lassan Nawab Sahib encampment in Mansehra who lives in a Javed Shaheed Road area, slapped a MNA from NA-17 Abbottabad-I on Thursday during a launch rite of Sehat Ka Insaf cards in Hazara during Jalal Baba Auditorium.
Tanoli rushed on to a theatre and regularly slapped a MNA, who was sitting with some ministers and MPAs. The MNA afterwards fought behind for a few seconds before his supporters in a assembly also rushed on to a theatre and began thrashing a boy. The teen was dragged off painful and with his shirt ripped up.
At this point, policemen deployed for confidence of guest sprang into movement and took a indicted to Cantonment Police Station. Before being taken to a military station, a indicted told a media that his actions were in response to insults hurled during Lt Gen (retd) Ayaz Salim Rana by some kin of Dr Jadoon.
He pronounced that during a new funeral, some immature kin of Dr Jadoon slapped a late ubiquitous during a insistence of a MNA. He termed that occurrence an insult not only to a particular though to a whole army.
Meanwhile, Gen Rana, shortly after a attack on a MNA, publicly cursed a act and pointedly pronounced that whatever a assailant has finished was of his possess resoluteness and he did not know who he was. He pronounced a occurrence was a swindling for impression assassination.
The MNA also denied carrying any links with a people who pounded a former general, adding that he also cursed a act during a time it occurred. He pronounced a initial occurrence was due to a family emanate as a boys are associated to both, a ubiquitous and Jadoon.
Assault on MNA: Teenager sent to jail on legal remand
ABBOTTABAD: The teen who allegedly assaulted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA from Abbottabad Dr Azhar Khan Jadoon has been sent to Mansehra District Jail on legal remand, a internal military pronounced on Friday.
Zainul Islam Tanoli, a local of Lassan Nawab Sahib encampment in Mansehra who lives in a Javed Shaheed Road area, slapped a MNA from NA-17 Abbottabad-I on Thursday during a launch rite of Sehat Ka Insaf cards in Hazara during Jalal Baba Auditorium.
Tanoli rushed on to a theatre and regularly slapped a MNA, who was sitting with some ministers and MPAs. The MNA afterwards fought behind for a few seconds before his supporters in a assembly also rushed on to a theatre and began thrashing a boy. The teen was dragged off painful and with his shirt ripped up.
At this point, policemen deployed for confidence of guest sprang into movement and took a indicted to Cantonment Police Station. Before being taken to a military station, a indicted told a media that his actions were in response to insults hurled during Lt Gen (retd) Ayaz Salim Rana by some kin of Dr Jadoon.
He pronounced that during a new funeral, some immature kin of Dr Jadoon slapped a late ubiquitous during a insistence of a MNA. He termed that occurrence an insult not only to a particular though to a whole army.
Meanwhile, Gen Rana, shortly after a attack on a MNA, publicly cursed a act and pointedly pronounced that whatever a assailant has finished was of his possess resoluteness and he did not know who he was. He pronounced a occurrence was a swindling for impression assassination.
The MNA also denied carrying any links with a people who pounded a former general, adding that he also cursed a act during a time it occurred. He pronounced a initial occurrence was due to a family emanate as a boys are associated to both, a ubiquitous and Jadoon.
Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 31st, 2016.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
World’s top overpass opens in China
December 30, 2016
Clashes explode nearby Damascus notwithstanding Syria truce
December 30, 2016
Friday to forget: More wretchedness for Pakistan ...
December 30, 2016
You can now lick people but being ...
December 30, 2016