Assault on MNA: Teenager sent to jail on legal remand

ABBOTTABAD: The teen who allegedly assaulted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA from Abbottabad Dr Azhar Khan Jadoon has been sent to Mansehra District Jail on legal remand, a internal military pronounced on Friday.

Zainul Islam Tanoli, a local of Lassan Nawab Sahib encampment in Mansehra who lives in a Javed Shaheed Road area, slapped a MNA from NA-17 Abbottabad-I on Thursday during a launch rite of Sehat Ka Insaf cards in Hazara during Jalal Baba Auditorium.

Tanoli rushed on to a theatre and regularly slapped a MNA, who was sitting with some ministers and MPAs. The MNA afterwards fought behind for a few seconds before his supporters in a assembly also rushed on to a theatre and began thrashing a boy. The teen was dragged off painful and with his shirt ripped up.

At this point, policemen deployed for confidence of guest sprang into movement and took a indicted to Cantonment Police Station. Before being taken to a military station, a indicted told a media that his actions were in response to insults hurled during Lt Gen (retd) Ayaz Salim Rana by some kin of Dr Jadoon.

He pronounced that during a new funeral, some immature kin of Dr Jadoon slapped a late ubiquitous during a insistence of a MNA. He termed that occurrence an insult not only to a particular though to a whole army.

Meanwhile, Gen Rana, shortly after a attack on a MNA, publicly cursed a act and pointedly pronounced that whatever a assailant has finished was of his possess resoluteness and he did not know who he was. He pronounced a occurrence was a swindling for impression assassination.

The MNA also denied carrying any links with a people who  pounded a former general, adding that he also cursed a act during a time it occurred. He pronounced a initial occurrence was due to a family emanate as a boys are associated to both, a ubiquitous and Jadoon.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 31st, 2016.

