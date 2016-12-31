Saturday , 31 December 2016
Coach-car collision: Two children among 5 killed

Coach-car collision: Two children among 5 killed
People demeanour during a disadvantage of a outpost concerned in a lethal accident. PHOTO: APP

HARIPUR: Five members of a family were killed while 6 others were harmed when a speeding newcomer manager collided into a outpost nearby Haripur on Friday morning.

The collision was a outcome of forward pushing by a manager driver, military and eyewitnesses said.

Police pronounced that a Suzuki high-roof, with 11 members of a family, including dual women and children, was travelling from Abbottabad to Rawalpindi.

Near Baldhair encampment on a GT Road during around 6:30 am, a fast driven newcomer manager of Niazi Express crashed into a van. The collision was so serious that a speeding manager dragged a luckless outpost for roughly 100 metres. Three passengers in a outpost were killed on a mark while 8 suffered vicious injuries.

The harmed and passed were rushed to Women and Children Hospital where dual of a harmed succumbed to their injuries.

The harmed were after shifted to Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad where a condition of 3 passengers was described as critical, doctors and military said.

Those killed were identified as Nasim Bibi, Abida Bibi, Atif, nine-year-old Ziaur Rehman, and seven-year-old Seher Bibi. The harmed were identified as Zubair, Swaira Bibi, Yusra Bibi, Uzair, Yasir and motorist Ayaz.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 31st, 2016.

