People demeanour during a disadvantage of a outpost concerned in a lethal accident. PHOTO: APP
HARIPUR: Five members of a family were killed while 6 others were harmed when a speeding newcomer manager collided into a outpost nearby Haripur on Friday morning.
The collision was a outcome of forward pushing by a manager driver, military and eyewitnesses said.
Police pronounced that a Suzuki high-roof, with 11 members of a family, including dual women and children, was travelling from Abbottabad to Rawalpindi.
Near Baldhair encampment on a GT Road during around 6:30 am, a fast driven newcomer manager of Niazi Express crashed into a van. The collision was so serious that a speeding manager dragged a luckless outpost for roughly 100 metres. Three passengers in a outpost were killed on a mark while 8 suffered vicious injuries.
The harmed and passed were rushed to Women and Children Hospital where dual of a harmed succumbed to their injuries.
The harmed were after shifted to Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad where a condition of 3 passengers was described as critical, doctors and military said.
Those killed were identified as Nasim Bibi, Abida Bibi, Atif, nine-year-old Ziaur Rehman, and seven-year-old Seher Bibi. The harmed were identified as Zubair, Swaira Bibi, Yusra Bibi, Uzair, Yasir and motorist Ayaz.
Coach-car collision: Two children among 5 killed
People demeanour during a disadvantage of a outpost concerned in a lethal accident. PHOTO: APP
HARIPUR: Five members of a family were killed while 6 others were harmed when a speeding newcomer manager collided into a outpost nearby Haripur on Friday morning.
The collision was a outcome of forward pushing by a manager driver, military and eyewitnesses said.
Police pronounced that a Suzuki high-roof, with 11 members of a family, including dual women and children, was travelling from Abbottabad to Rawalpindi.
Near Baldhair encampment on a GT Road during around 6:30 am, a fast driven newcomer manager of Niazi Express crashed into a van. The collision was so serious that a speeding manager dragged a luckless outpost for roughly 100 metres. Three passengers in a outpost were killed on a mark while 8 suffered vicious injuries.
The harmed and passed were rushed to Women and Children Hospital where dual of a harmed succumbed to their injuries.
The harmed were after shifted to Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad where a condition of 3 passengers was described as critical, doctors and military said.
Those killed were identified as Nasim Bibi, Abida Bibi, Atif, nine-year-old Ziaur Rehman, and seven-year-old Seher Bibi. The harmed were identified as Zubair, Swaira Bibi, Yusra Bibi, Uzair, Yasir and motorist Ayaz.
Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 31st, 2016.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Judge accused: IHC inquires into child abuse ...
December 31, 2016
Assault on MNA: Teenager sent to jail ...
December 31, 2016
World’s top overpass opens in China
December 30, 2016
Clashes explode nearby Damascus notwithstanding Syria truce
December 30, 2016