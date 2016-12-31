Saturday , 31 December 2016
Bounced cheque: Man prefers lawsuit over settlement

ISLAMABAD: A male has left into lawsuit to get a doubtful volume of income back.

The emanate arose after a patron took his BMW automobile to a seminar in Sector I-10. The patron paid Rs163,600 to a seminar to repair a error in a vehicle’s rigging system.

Yasrab Mustafa, a customer, says a car grown some-more faults after repairs during a workshop. In his censure to a police, he pronounced another automechanic after told him that an costly partial from his rigging box was missing. He suspected it had been stolen by a seminar staff.

He lifted a emanate with a seminar owners Muhammad Usman, who gave him a coupon for a volume a seminar had charged progressing from him on Nov 15, 2016. Mustafa maintains that a coupon was humiliated by a bank twice and requested a military to book Usman for coupon fraud.

Police purebred a coupon humiliated box opposite Usman on Thursday and a court sent him to jail on legal control remand on Friday.

The seminar government claims that a complainant waited for weeks and deposited a coupon during a time when their comment was dull and that he afterwards used change to get a box purebred and Usman arrested.

When military inquired into a matter, Usman concluded to compensate a volume to Mustafa and settle a emanate immediately. However, a complainant insisted that an FIR be purebred opposite Usman for arising a fraudulent cheque.

A military officer reliable that Usman had concluded to compensate a volume to a complainant and solve a issue, though a complainant insisted on registration of a rapist case.

He pronounced it was adult to a complainant either he accepts a offer and withdraws a box or not. “Settling a financial brawl is a charge of a polite judge. The military are firm to register a box whenever they accept a genuine complaint,” he said.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 31st, 2016.

