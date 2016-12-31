Saturday , 31 December 2016
Health affairs in a disorder notwithstanding govt's high claims

LAHORE: Although a Punjab supervision has succeeded in implementing vital health policies and taken effective stairs for a execution of health projects, many schemes are still deficient notwithstanding high claims by a government.

On a other hand, a executive Induction policy, that was introduced to mangle a corner of Young Doctors Association (YDA) in opposite hospitals, was most talked about all year round.

Mayo Hospital hopes to offer puncture dialysis

The residents of provincial collateral witnessed during slightest 24 boycotts of OPDs in opposite hospitals and several highway blockades.

The Punjab supervision believed that a CIP would yield specialised doctors in all disciplines and a preference can't be reverted.

Incomplete projects

Unlike a CIP, if we demeanour around altogether conditions of health sector, a patients in Punjab gained some advantages though there are also deficient projects that were scheduled to be finished in 2016.

One of a many projects was a construction of Surgical Tower during Mayo Hospital that remained in dilapidation given 9 years.

The supervision was slightest meddlesome in completing this project. The other projects that remained deficient enclosed Fatima Jinnah Dental College, prolongation of Services Hospital OPD building and many others.

Viral threats

The Congo pathogen in Punjab combined panic among a people generally cattle farmers as it claimed 3 lives in Punjab. However, given afterwards no Congo pathogen plant was purebred though doctors believed a supervision has unsuccessful to find out a start of Congo pathogen and it is still posing threat.

The supervision could not exterminate dengue threats notwithstanding a array of campaigns. Hundreds of people became plant of dengue pathogen in 2016 and several some-more will continue to be putrescent with a virus, medical experts believe.

Emergency wards

The condition of puncture wards in all open zone hospitals is in bad shape. Patients are confronting necessity of medicines, unsanitary conditions and miss of simple medical comforts that lift several questions over a government’s efficiency.

The 100-bed prolongation during Punjab Institute of Cardiology and a browns section during Jinnah Hospital were some of a successful projects of a provincial health department.

Health caring services: All DHQ hospitals to get CT scanners  

Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique believed that 2016 was a successful year for health zone and a range remained polio-free that was a success on a own.

Future projects

Salman forked out that construction of several growth projects was underway and 500-bed training hospitals would be assembled during medical colleges in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan districts.

He pronounced a Drug Testing Laboratory in Lahore has been finished while a DTL of Multan will be upgraded. Moreover, Motorbike Ambulance Service is being introduced in Punjab for a sustenance of puncture medical aid, he said

He combined revamping of 40 DHQ and THQ hospitals has been started. Besides, sustenance of CT indicate trickery during all a DHQ hospitals will be ensured. He claimed that Surgical Tower of Mayo Hospital and a phase-I of Pakistan Kidney Liver Institute consisting of 300 beds would be finished in 2017.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 31st, 2016.

