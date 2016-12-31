Saturday , 31 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » President honours army chief, CJCSC with Nishan-e-Imtiaz

President honours army chief, CJCSC with Nishan-e-Imtiaz

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 31, 2016 In Showbiz 0
President honours army chief, CJCSC with Nishan-e-Imtiaz
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Awards conferred to comparison troops care in approval of their profitable services. AN EXPRESS NEWS SCREENGRABAwards conferred to comparison troops care in approval of their profitable services. AN EXPRESS NEWS SCREENGRAB

Awards conferred to comparison troops care in approval of their profitable services. AN EXPRESS NEWS SCREENGRAB

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Saturday conferred awards to comparison troops care in approval of their profitable services, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa were awarded with Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military), during a rite in Islamabad on Saturday.

Army committed to completing CPEC as planned: Gen Bajwa

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, along with sovereign ministers were benefaction at the ceremony.

Appreciating a military’s sacrifices on Friday, President Mamnoon pronounced that a armed army had easy assent opposite a country, adding that a people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had also suffered a lot since of extremism and terrorism. He also offering prayers for a over souls of a Army Public School (APS) who mislaid their lives in a process.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Horoscope: Dec 31, 2016
Expulsion of diplomats: In quarrel with US, Putin manners out tit-for-tat move
President honours army chief, CJCSC with Nishan-e-Imtiaz
Ban Ki-moon bids farewell to United Nations
Dera Ghazi Khan city employees criticism non-payment of salaries
Pole arrested after airliner creates puncture alighting in Prague
Sherlock competence finish with deteriorate four
CNICs re-verification: NADRA has smoked out 86,380 ‘intruders’
Alleged apprehension link: China blocks India’s bid to put JeM arch on UN blacklist
Beijing to build $1.5b energy line in Pakistan
494 units of feign pesticides seized in Multan
Health affairs in a disorder notwithstanding govt’s high claims

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions