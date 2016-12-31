Saturday , 31 December 2016
494 units of feign pesticides seized in Multan

Posted date : December 31, 2016
MULTAN: A group of a cultivation dialect raided a pesticides stuffing section during Industrial Estate Area Multan and seized batch of feign pesticides on Friday.

Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides (PWQCP) Assistant Director Omar Farooq and other staff raided a stuffing section and seized 494 units of feign pesticides with indeterminate labels on them.

Spurious fertilisers: Drive opposite dealers launched in Sargodha 

The feign pesticides valued around Rs0.2 million. The seized pesticides were handed over to military and samples were sent to laboratory for analysis. An FIR has been purebred opposite a suspects underneath Agriculture Pesticides Ordinance.

Earlier, a expostulate opposite a sale and production of forged pesticides and fertilisers was launched in opposite districts. The movement was instituted on a directions of a provincial arch minister.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 31st, 2016.

