PRAGUE: Czech military have incarcerated a Polish male after a newcomer jet drifting from Spain to Warsaw done an puncture alighting in Prague on Friday due to a explosve threat, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec said.
The craft was parked divided from a categorical terminals of Prague airfield while military investigated a incident. Flight tracking websites showed planes were again alighting during a airport.
Pole arrested after airliner creates puncture alighting in Prague
PHOTO: TWITTER
PRAGUE: Czech military have incarcerated a Polish male after a newcomer jet drifting from Spain to Warsaw done an puncture alighting in Prague on Friday due to a explosve threat, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec said.
The craft was parked divided from a categorical terminals of Prague airfield while military investigated a incident. Flight tracking websites showed planes were again alighting during a airport.
Chilean craft creates puncture alighting after explosve threat
Chovanec, vocalization with Czech Television, declined to contend either or not an bomb device had been found on a incarcerated male before military had finished their work.
He after tweeted about a incident.
A orator for a Czech Air Navigation Services pronounced pilots on a Boeing 737 craft operated by a Polish association Enter Air had asked to land in Prague since of a threat.
Abu Dhabi-bound PIA moody escapes crash after bird hits engine
Czech Television reported a moody had started in a Canary Islands and had 160 passengers aboard, mostly Polish. All were evacuated and no one was hurt.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Expulsion of diplomats: In quarrel with US, ...
December 31, 2016
494 units of feign pesticides seized in Multan
December 31, 2016
A year of highs and some lows ...
December 31, 2016
Anti-corruption: SOPs devised to rationalize workload
December 31, 2016