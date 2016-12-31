Saturday , 31 December 2016
Dera Ghazi Khan city employees criticism non-payment of salaries

Dera Ghazi Khan city employees criticism non-payment of salaries
DERA GHAZI KHAN: The employees of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) staged a criticism proof opposite non-payment of salaries in Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday.

The TMA workers collected in front of a Bank of Punjab and blocked a categorical highway for vehicular traffic. The protesters were carrying banners stamped with slogans in foster of their demands. On a occasion, a protesters told reporters that a TMA aloft officials had done it a robe to check a salaries of a workers and reduce staff.

They pronounced a employees were never paid on time and instead their salaries were behind for dual to 3 months. They confirmed it had turn formidable for them to make ends accommodate that had influenced their slight life.

The protesters also indicted a Bank of Punjab staff of regulating loitering strategy in transferring their salaries. They pronounced a bank staff does not send their salaries intentionally and deliberately only to make a bad workers suffer.

They also threatened to go on unfixed strike and to stop cleanliness work in a district if their salaries were not eliminated immediately.

Published in The Express Tribune, Dec 31st, 2016. 

