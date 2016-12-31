Saturday , 31 December 2016
Ban Ki-moon bids farewell to United Nations

Ban Ki-moon bids farewell to United Nations
UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon waves as he departs from UN Headquarters on Dec 30, 2016, in New York. PHOT: AFP

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary Ban Ki-moon paid an romantic farewell to a United Nations on Friday, wistfully describing his two-term army during a helm of a tellurian physique as something of a angel tale.

“I feel a bit like Cinderella. Tomorrow during midnight, all changes!” he joked to staff and colleagues as he wrapped adult a decade heading a United Nations.

UN arch calls for Pakistan-India dialogue

Beginning Sunday, former Portuguese primary apportion Antonio Guterres, 67, takes over from Ban. Guterres is a initial former conduct of supervision to lead a UN, subsequent Ban for a five-year term.

Ban, in a some-more critical vein, pronounced it has been a “privilege” to have been during a conduct of an organization that endeavored to tamp down tellurian dispute and finish pang — and pronounced it was an respect to have common that goal with his co-workers.

“You should be really unapproachable – only as we am so really unapproachable to call we my colleagues,” a South Korean diplomat said.

UN public names Guterres as subsequent chief

He combined that in his decade during a UN, he has endeavored “to never give up. To keep dreaming, to keep believing, and to keep operative tough until we grasp progress,” he said.

Ban pronounced that as UN chief, he also has been guided by a enterprise “to keep a concentration on people – on people’s rights and people’s dignity… and to mount adult for those who are left behind.”

As a initial act after withdrawal a apex of tellurian diplomacy, Ban will ring in a new year during Times Square by rigourously rising a normal New Year’s Eve round drop, to be attended by hundreds of thousands of revelers.

Death chastisement for terrorism mostly unfair: UN chief

“Tomorrow night, on a eve of a New Year, we will be in Times Square for a round dump – millions of people will be examination as we remove my job!” a effusive UN personality joked.

