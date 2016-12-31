From Hindu characters to cousin marriages – what TV got right and wrong in 2016

The year 2016 started on a high note as we were introduced to a heroine, Anmol, who could scream expletives and run not-so-gracefully after thieves, and we were betrothed a masterpiece from a executive of Diyar-e-Dil. While Dil Lagi exceeded a expectations, Mann Mayal incited out to be some-more of stupidity than masterwork.
The year progressed and we saw serials like Tum Kon Piya entrance a approach and as we dodged it and laughed and cried with Meeran in Udaari, we came face to face with Sanam and had to run towards a reserve of Khuda Mera Bhi Hai and Sang-e-Mar Mar lest a snooze fest killed us of boredom.
This year might have witnessed a lot of common scripts and performances thrown during a drama-watching audiences, though it also gave us groundbreaking shows like Udaari and Khuda Mera Bhi Hai. Here we take a demeanour during a best and a misfortune of a radio this year.
What TV got right…
Strong women
Case in point: Anmol (Mehwish Hayat) from Dil Lagi, all a heading ladies from Udaari, and Mahi (Ayesha Khan) in Khuda Mera Bhi Hai. Farhat Ishtiaq – author of Udaari -, Asma Nabeel – who wrote Khuda Mera Bhi Hai – and Faiza Iftikhar – who penned Dil Lagi – outdid themselves by giving us lady protagonists that enthuse us instead of creation us feel destroyed about a whole women race. These characters stood their belligerent in a face of adversity.
Udaari, however, wins hands down since Meeran, Zaibo and Sajida AKA Sajjo weren’t radically outspoken, assured ladies though they grew with time, became stronger and finished adult holding vital life decisions such as fighting cases opposite passionate harassment.
Taboo topics
A master category partnership between MD Productions and NGO Kashf Foundation, this play sequence brought onward a really critical emanate of child passionate abuse. The uncover is etched into a minds since of how it rubbed a problem; progressing serials like Chup Raho, Sangat and Mijaazi Khuda attempted to prominence identical topics though unsuccessful miserably. Some finished adult glorifying iniquitous crimes like rape while others attempted to clear it – a rapist’s impression (essayed by Zahid Ahmed) in Sangat was indeed shown repenting his act and unexpected apropos this normal guileless chairman and some even romanticised a act!
The many new instance can be seen in play sequence Bekhudi where a male rapes his cousin (Sara Khan) since he presumably loves her and his offer is deserted that he apparently can't come to terms with.
Minority characters
While a makers of Bekhudi – Sana Shahnawaz and co – got it wrong in a Sara Khan and Noor Hassan-starrer, they did all things right with Khuda Mera Bhi Hai – a play sequence that highlights a predicament of transsexual persons and their parents. We see Ayesha Khan delivering a opening of her lifetime as she plays a impression of a distraught mom – who is forced to desert her child – with perfection.
Similarly Adnan Siddiqui’s entrance try as a producer, Seeta Bagri, gives us a hide look into a lives of a Hindu village staying in Pakistan. It is a story of a Hindu girl, Seeta (Sarwat Gilani), and it creates us realize that a nation is not all about aged women sitting on their request mats and observant “Eid Mubarak”; we have a set of “holi hai” too.
What TV got wrong…
Damsels in distress
The lady protagonists gas was sprinkled with a satisfactory share of purposeless characters like Jeena (Ayesha Khan in Mann Mayal), who couldn’t get over a fact that she has no ‘maa baap’, and Ushna Shah in Bheegi Palkien, who resorted to wearing black garments and watchful for a horseman in resplendent armour to rescue her from her sister-in-law.
Similarly, Mannu (Maya Ali) lived a purposeless life adult until a final part where she’s unexpected struck by lightning and her mind finally starts to duty creation her realize a significance of education. But this usually happens after she has pined all her life for Salahuddin and went on a Usain Bolt-ish debauch of producing mixed babies in a singular year (or so it seemed).
Similarly, Tum Kon Piya was so miserable that a writer, Maha Malik, motionless to put a womanlike lead (Ayeza Khan) to almighty nap instead of even perplexing to collect her from a practical mess.
On a side note, while Tum Kon Piya was a quip of sorts for Ayeza Khan after Pyaray Afzal, Mann Mayal was Hamza Ali Abbasi’s initial tiny shade coming after a strike uncover and unfortunately, both a stars won a ratings competition though mislaid their fans’ indebtedness for holding adult incomprehensible roles.
Quest for dusri biwis continues
Shaista Lodhi done her large behaving entrance this year with Waada. Many congratulations to a distinguished morning uncover horde though since did she have to yowl her approach into a play serial? And while she wept, her father (played by Faysal Qureshi) was bustling removing wooed by a immature small thing (Saboor Ali), who prances about their residence freely. Instead of looking like a prolonged mislaid relations of Moaning Myrtle from Harry Potter, Lodhi’s impression could’ve attempted her palm during opposed her father and during slightest done him realize that she was being wronged.
Meanwhile, a makers of a strike uncover Diyar-e-Dil also played on identical lines with Sanam which not usually unsuccessful to squeeze a courtesy though seemed like a prolonged query to clear a need for a second mother for Aarib (Osman Khalid Butt).
Cousin marriages FTW!
Bin Roye, Bekhudi and countless other TV shows airing on a channels continue to conveniently make cousins tumble in adore with their…wait for it…cousins. A Twitter user really cleverly questioned since Mahira Khan’s characters tumble in adore with ‘the prohibited cousin’ in infancy of her play serials? In Humsafar, it was Asher, in Sadqay Tumhare it was Khalil and now in Bin Roye it is Irtiza.
It looks like a trend isn’t going to die any time shortly since many shows like Be Aib and Khoobsurat disciple preference over realism since let’s face it, when was a final time we had a hots for any of your cousins?
Stalking is a approach to go
That is one life doctrine each play sequence seems to be giving these days. Be it a ever renouned Dil Lagi, Gul-e-Rana or a many new Dil Banjara; writers seem to be spooky with a thought of display a heroes as stalkers. Mohid (Humayun Saeed) stalks his heart out and even cat-calls, though his being ‘in love’ justifies a act. Sikander (Adnan Malik) follows Sanam Saeed in Nepal and even forcefully puts food on her image though instead of removing weirded out, a lady sees him as her sheet to freedom.
Hello! Women do not like to be followed by bizarre group even if they’re insanely good looking or pierce around in imagination cars. Period. Writers should quit perplexing to cavalcade a whole Oh-she’s-playing-hard-to-get faith into a heads. For a change, let’s assume that when a lady says no she indeed means it and abduction or forcing her into matrimony is not romantic. It is a crime.
As 2016 comes to an end, it is protected to contend that while Pakistani play fanatics were treated to comprehensive gems like Udaari, Dil Lagi, and Sang-e-Mar Mar, shows like Mann Mayal, Bekhudi, Be Aib and Faltu Larki tested their patience.
Rozina Bhutto is a freelance publisher who writes about a party industry
