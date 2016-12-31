Saturday , 31 December 2016
An fast memory: A review with Junaid Jamshed

December 31, 2016
It was someday in 2004 when we was asked by a editor of a lifestyle repository to call a series of celebrities and ask a few questions.

The queries ranged from fixing their favourite deodorant to presaging where they saw themselves over a decade in a industry.
Those reached enclosed actor Adnan Siddiqui, musicians Fakhir, Haroon and conform engineer Deepak Perwani among others. For someone not accustomed to ‘cold-calling’ a high and mighty, a knowledge incited out to be officious discouraging. One celeb even indicted me of fibbing when we told him that we had been supposing his series by my desk.

Junaid Jamshed’s final oration will leave we in tears

Crestfallen, we was meditative about discontinuing a use when we listened a well-behaved voice on a other side of a receiver; a male gently asked me what we needed. we steady my questions and was kindly told again that “brother we have left these things, we don’t do them anymore.” Encouraged, we insisted in vain. But, he did not get indignant or irritated. He kept his cold and sensitively reiterated his response.

The male was nothing other than cocktail star-turned-evangelist Junaid Jamshed! we never forgot that knowledge and it was a initial thing that came to my mind when we found out that he was on house a luckless PIA ATR-42 that crashed nearby Abbottabad in December.

I couldn’t stop meditative about that high voice and where it originated from. And a day he was gone, it dawned on me. He was ease since he had found his calling. Two years earlier, we had  also altered (for a better) and found solace.

Junaid Jamshed: A life in pictures

When someone abused this pleasing particular by terming him irreverent over a live show, Junaid who had progressing publicly apologised to all Muslims, sat sensitively and did not contend a word. The pleasing essence is no longer among us; might a Almighty showering large blessings on Junaid and keep him among those he remade his life for.

 

