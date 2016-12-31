In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 photo, Mohammad Ramazan, right, reacts while articulate to The Associated Press with his immature bride Saima in Jampur, Pakistan. Saima was given as a bride to a comparison male by her father so he could marry a groom’s sister, a use of exchanging girls that is confirmed in regressive regions of Pakistan. It even has a possess name in Urdu: Watta Satta, “give and take.” A brew of interests _ family obligations, enterprise for sons, a wish to palm off a lady to a father _ can lead to a immature teen in an a matrimony she never sought.
A man who married off his 13-year-old daughter to a 36-year-old infirm male in Jampur has been expelled from jail after a daughter claimed she was 16 to strengthen her father and husband.
Wazir Ahmed married his daughter off to Mohammad Ramzan so that he could take his sister as a second wife. Ahmed’s initial wife, Saima, had usually given him dual daughters and so, he hoped his second mom would give him a son. But Sabeel refused to marry Ahmed compartment she found a mom for her brother. As a result, Ahmed motionless to give his daughter in sell for a bride.
“We gave a lady in this family for a lady in their family. That is a right,” Ahmed told a Associated Press.
In a singular move, military investigated Saima’s matrimony after they perceived a complaint, presumably from a relations concerned in a brawl with her father. Ramzan and Ahmed were jailed for “a few days”, though Saima testified in justice that she was 16 and they were released. She pronounced she told a authorities she was 16 to strengthen her father and husband.
Defending his decision, Ahmed pronounced her age did not matter since she had reached adolesence during a time a matrimony was arranged. He added, “It was by God’s will that he was chosen. It was her fate.”
Saima told a Daily Mail, “Yes, we am fearful of my father, though it is his preference who we will marry and when.” She pronounced she does not devise on withdrawal her husband. Saima had gotten profound shortly after she came to live with Ramzan though mislaid a child during 5 months.”
This use of ‘watta satta,’ or give and take, is not odd in Pakistan. “If it is not done, a multitude thinks relatives have not over their eremite obligation,” pronounced Faisal Tangwani, informal coordinator for a eccentric Human Rights Commission of Pakistan in circuitously Multan.
Saima’s mother, Janaat, pronounced she concluded with her husband’s preference since “daughters are a burden, though a sons, they are a owners of a house.” She pronounced girls can't be left home alone after adolesence for fear of neglected passionate activity or anticipating a child for themselves. “That would be a contrition for us,” she added. “We would have no honour. When they strech adolesence quickly, we have to marry them.”
Janaat also pronounced she supposed her husband’s matrimony to another lady since it was her error he usually had daughters. “I feel contrition that we don’t have a son. we myself authorised my father to get a second wife,” she said.
