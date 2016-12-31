Father of British lady murdered for ‘honour’ in Pakistan has suggested a impulse he claims he found her on a building “foaming during a mouth.”
Samia Shahid’s father in his initial talk given his detain as an confederate in his daughter’s murder has denied involvement. we saw Samia fibbing passed with some stew combining during her mouth. She competence have depressed downstairs or somebody gave her something,” he told Daily Mail.
“I didn’t hold her physique and called police. we asked them to perform autopsy. The military carried adult her body. we handed over all her effects including her mobile phone,” he added.
Samia was found passed in Pandori encampment in a residence of her initial father Shakeel Ahmed on Jul 20. The family claimed she died a healthy death. Her second husband, Mukhtar Kazim, purported that she was killed by her family as they disapproved of her matrimony with him. On a basement of his complaint, Jhelum military requisitioned Ahmed, and Samia’s father Muhammad Shahid for murder.
Shakeel was charged with Samia’s rape and murder on an FIR purebred by Kazam. He was after released on bail due to miss of evidence.
However, Shahid has a opposite story than a police’s version. “I knew she was behind during home alone after Shakeel had left somewhere in a morning. we left my home around 12 noon and went to Samia’s home. It was a slight visit. It took me two-three mins to strech there,” he claimed.
Shahid says when he reached Samia’s house, he felt something was a amiss. He found her passed with a red symbol opposite her neck. He insisted it was since of a necklace and not strangulation.
“Everything was normal. Samia had no problem with Shakeel. She was happy with him and went with him to a house,” he said. “I would not bashful divided to get a murder box purebred even if Samia’s husband, my nephew, competence have been involved. But initial we indispensable to know either she was murdered, died from healthy causes or it was an accident.”
Shahid pronounced he was tighten to his eldest daughter and wanted to weep her death. “It is so unpleasant that my daughter has died and we am indicted of being concerned in her murder. We were not authorised to weep her death. She was my daughter. we am distressed during her genocide though somebody else wants to turn her authorised successor and they wish to get her father hanged. This is not fair.”
