Shaan Taseer requisitioned for ‘hate speech’ following Christmas message

LAHORE: An FIR was purebred on Saturday opposite Shaan Taseer, son of slain Punjab administrator Salmaan Taseer, for purported ‘hate speech’ after he sent a nod out to associate countrymen on a arise of Christmas.
Islampura military hire perceived an focus from a SHO Nasir Hameed and subsequently requisitioned Shaan under Section 295-A of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) though fixing him in a report.
However, eremite organization Sunni Tehreek is dire a military to register a box opposite Shaan underneath Section 295-C of PPC.
According to a SHO, he perceived a video summary in a USB wherein a male was wishing his viewers Merry Christmas and requesting associate countrymen to urge for minority members being exploited by, what he called, a “inhumane heresy law”.
The male also requested prayers for heresy victims including Asia Bibi, Nabeel Masih and their families, and all other Pakistanis grieving in jails on charges of blasphemy, a SHO added.
According to a FIR, a male who done a debate in a video had done a hoax of a heresy law and harm eremite sentiments of Muslims.
Talking to The Express Tribune, Shaan said, “The state [seems to be] retreating whenever or wherever a host appears to accurate blood for illusory slights. Whereas a state should come into movement when aroused mobs arise [but] it retreats and even assists it. To find hatred debate in today’s Pakistan not in a ranks of a ASWJ or a Lal masjid though in a Christmas summary is a things of satire. It reminds me of a 50 50 skit.”
Meanwhile, Sunni Tehreek Lahore section boss Mujahid Abdul Rasool told The Express Tribune that he had filed an focus during Mughalpura military hire for registration of an FIR opposite Shaan underneath Section 295-C of PPC.
He indicted a military of trying to strengthen Shaan by induction FIR opposite an unclear male notwithstanding a fact that a male in a video had introduced himself as Shaan Taseer.
Punjab Governor Salmaan Taseer was pounded and killed in a banishment occurrence in Islamabad’s Kohsar market. He was shot by one of his confidence guards, an chosen force personnel, who has been identified as Malik Mumtaz Hussain.
