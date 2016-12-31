HYDERABAD: Sehwan and Bhit Shah towns remained sealed on Saturday since former boss and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari was scheduled to revisit a Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai shrines. Thousands of devotees were left stranded during Zardari’s revisit to Sehwan during 5pm. Bhit Shah was also close down for 7 to 8 hours, however, Zardari’s revisit was cancelled during around 6pm.
Amid security: Asif Ali Zardari visits Sehwan
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 1st, 2017.
