PakWheels.com hacked, over half million accounts compromised

Pakistan’s biggest automotive personal website PakWheels.com was hacked and information of over 600,000 purebred accounts was compromised.
The association supportive a business about a crack in their servers, that unprotected a personal information of purebred users including names, emails, encrypted passwords, mobile series and Facebook sessions, by an email on Dec 26.
“We recently came opposite a confidence crack in a forums software, that might have unprotected some user information to a third party. The confidence crack was due a famous disadvantage in vBulletin – a forum program used by Pakwheels.com,” review a email from a automotive website to a customers.
PakWheels also urged a users to change their comment cue to safeguard confidence of their personal information.
Quoting LeakedSource, a information crack presentation website, HackRead claimed that over 674,775 accounts were compromised.
It is misleading because PakWheels took months to forewarn a users as according to information accessible with LeakedSource a crack took place in Oct this year. There’s no information on who was behind a attack.
This is not a initial time a vital personal website in a nation was targeted by hackers. Earlier this year, Pakistan’s heading genuine estate portal Zameen.com was also defaced by Bangladeshi hackers.
The purported hacker, who was apparently handling from Bangladesh, claimed that he was means to penetrate into a portal and dump trusted user information online. Leaked information enclosed user names, encrypted passwords, email addresses, phone numbers and other supportive information.
Quoting LeakedSource, a information crack presentation website, HackRead claimed that over 674,775 accounts were compromised.
It is misleading because PakWheels took months to forewarn a users as according to information accessible with LeakedSource a crack took place in Oct this year. There’s no information on who was behind a attack.
This is not a initial time a vital personal website in a nation was targeted by hackers. Earlier this year, Pakistan’s heading genuine estate portal Zameen.com was also defaced by Bangladeshi hackers.
The purported hacker, who was apparently handling from Bangladesh, claimed that he was means to penetrate into a portal and dump trusted user information online. Leaked information enclosed user names, encrypted passwords, email addresses, phone numbers and other supportive information.
