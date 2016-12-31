Saturday , 31 December 2016
Abida Parveen new strain strikes chord of Pakistan's pleasing landscape

Abida Parveen new strain strikes chord of Pakistan’s pleasing landscape
Screengrab of Abida Parveen’s latest recover patrician Mulk-e-Khuda.

Just hours before a vacating year 2016 which witnessed scores of tragedies, mythological Sufi thespian Abida Parveen has means a people of Pakistan with a balmy strain about a republic and a beauty.

No difference can report a soulful voice of Abida as she starts to sing with low-pitched instruments following her cadence. To sum up, she never fails to enthuse her fans by her ardent song.

Abida latest recover Mulk-e-Khuda takes a listeners to a immeasurable horizons of Pakistan’s landscape – from Sehwan Sharif in Sindh to startling lakes and monuments in a northern areas. It sounds like a invocation to boundless for gifting us a pleasing region.

The strain has been labelled as Parveen’s present to a republic during a commencement of 2017. The song for Mulk-e-Khuda is constructed by Amanat Ali and a lyrics are in Persian and Urdu.

The video has been expelled by song website Taazi.com.

