Saturday , 31 December 2016
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Putin says 2016 ‘difficult’ though full of accomplishments

Putin says 2016 ‘difficult’ though full of accomplishments

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : December 31, 2016 In Sports 0
Putin says 2016 ‘difficult’ though full of accomplishments
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Russia's President Vladimir Putin binds a sword during a assembly with a Viking film crew, as film writer and Director General of Channel One Russia Konstantin Ernst (R) looks on, in Moscow, Russia Dec 30, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERSRussia's President Vladimir Putin binds a sword during a assembly with a Viking film crew, as film writer and Director General of Channel One Russia Konstantin Ernst (R) looks on, in Moscow, Russia Dec 30, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin binds a sword during a assembly with a “Viking” film crew, as film writer and Director General of Channel One Russia Konstantin Ernst (R) looks on, in Moscow, Russia Dec 30, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin pronounced Saturday that a year 2016 was “difficult” though congratulated his nation on a accomplishments and on desiring in itself.

The past year “was difficult, though a problems we came opposite joined us,” Putin pronounced in his normal New Year’s greeting, that is shown during midnight and has already aired in a far-eastern regions of a country.

“The categorical thing is: we trust in ourselves, in a abilities, in a country. We are working, operative successfully, and are accomplishing a lot,” Putin said, fluctuating a special nod to those portion and operative distant from home.

Expulsion of diplomats: In quarrel with US, Putin manners out tit-for-tat move

“We have a huge, singular and pleasing country,” he said, voicing wish that a subsequent year brings “peace and wealth to a good motherland, Russia.”

Moscow reemerged as absolute general actor in 2016, particularly deepening a troops participation in Syria and brokering a ceasefire in a war-torn nation with Turkey, Iran and a celebrated deficiency of Washington.

Putin refuses to ban US diplomats, Trump applauds

The finish of a year also saw a exclusion on Thursday of 35 Russian diplomats from a United States, that accuses Russian comprehension agencies of orchestrating cyber division in a US choosing debate that led to Donald Trump’s victory.

The diplomats and their tighten relatives, a sum of 96 Russians, are set to fly out of a United States on a special supervision flight, and will expected applaud a New Year on a plane.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Another spin in a Basit-Hamid scuffle
Putin says 2016 ‘difficult’ though full of accomplishments
Gen Qamar gets invitation to revisit Afghanistan
Petroleum prices to sojourn unvaried is New Year gift, says Dar
Abida Parveen new strain strikes chord of Pakistan’s pleasing landscape
Amid security: Asif Ali Zardari visits Sehwan
Will accept any outcome given by new SC dais on Panama scandal: Imran
Trump tweets obscure New Year’s nod to his ‘many enemies’
PakWheels.com hacked, over half million accounts compromised
Shaan Taseer requisitioned for ‘hate speech’ following Christmas message
Rare comet to wizz by Earth this New Year’s Eve
An fast memory: A review with Junaid Jamshed

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions